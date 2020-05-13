CONWAY — “Like everyone, we are taking steps to keep our shop sanitized, wiping down the doors and handles every hour, and in the way we receive and return customers’ vehicles, with our guys wearing gloves and wiping down steering wheels,” notes owner Austin Woodward of Redstone Auto located at 159 East Conway Road.
Woodward purchased the business last May from Fred Sarro, who founded the business in 2011. Woodward was there from the beginning, serving as service manager.
Asked about the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Woodward said: “It was a little slower at first, but then it picked up, and now is at our normal busy levels for this time of the year. People are spending money to maintain their vehicles."
Redstone Auto is an authorized dealer of Kumho tires. Services include state inspections, tires and alignments, brakes and exhaust, steering and suspension repairs, factory-scheduled maintenance, warning light diagnostics and repairs, electrical diagnostics and repairs, air-conditioning diagnostics and repairs, trailer service, and welding and fabrication.
The shop has two loaner cars; staff will drop off the loaner and drive vehicles in need of service back to the shop, then deliver the vehicle safely sanitized once the repairs are completed.
Redstone Auto is open Mondays-Fridays, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (603) 733-5930.
