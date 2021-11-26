OESTERSUND, Sweden — The 2021-22 International Biathlon Union World Cup season is scheduled to open on Saturday, and Center Conway’s Sean Doherty was one of eight men and women selected to race for the United States. The team was officially announced last Monday.
Joining Doherty on the men’s team are Jake Brown (Saint Paul, Minn.), Leif Nordgren (Hinesburg, Vt.) and Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wis.).
The women’s team features Susan Dunklee (Craftsbury, Vt.), Clare Egan (Cape Elizabeth, Maine), Joanne Reid (Grand Junction, Colo.) and Deedra Irwin (Pulaski, Wis.).
The first two IBU World Cup competitions will take place in Oestersund, Sweden, this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 2-5.
In biathlon, competitors try to hit five targets from the prone position which are 1.8-inch in diameter targets 50 meters (164 feet) away, and then shoot from a standing position at targets that are 4.5 inches in size, and also 50 meters away.
On Saturday, the women are scheduled to compete in a 15K individual race, followed by the men racing 20K. Doherty will wear bib No. 74. The races will air live on the Olympic Channel (Channel 316), according to U.S. Biathlon with the women racing at 5:45 a.m. and the men at 9 a.m.
On Sunday, the women are slated to race a 7.5K sprint, with the men to follow racing a 10K sprint. The women’s sprint airs on the Olympic Channel at 5 a.m., while the men’s race will be at 9 a.m. on NBC Sports Network (Channel 314).
Doherty, 26, the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze), is on track to compete in his third Winter Olympics in February. He was the youngest biathlete for the U.S. when he made the team in 2014 at the age of 18.
The Kennett High alumnus is also the first U.S. Biathlon athlete to triple podium at any World Championship event.
Last season, Doherty was ranked 57th overall in the World Cup standings but closed the season on a high note with a medal-winning performance. He and Dunklee combined to give the United States its first medal in the single mixed relay since 2017 as the BMW IBU World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic last March.
“I am incredibly happy to be third today," said Doherty following the race. "We were able to shoot well and keep ourselves in contention. I just tried to stick to my own plan and not get over-excited. But I will say when I left the range, then I got excited. I am very proud to share the podium with Susan and proud of the team effort it took to put us there today."
Doherty joined the Vermont Army National Guard in 2017. Based out of Jericho, Vt., he is a 12W carpentry and masonry specialist in the 1st Detachment, Garrison Support Command.
Since 1973, the Vermont National Guard has maintained a dedicated biathlon program at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, one of the oldest biathlon facilities in the United States.
“I joined because I wanted to continue to further my career as an athlete as well as create options for myself going forward. I would say the National Guard biathlon program is one of the best in the nation. If you are serious about competing at a high international level, the program here has all the resources to get you there,” he said.
Although the IBU World Cup circuit is still following strict COVID policies for the safety of all athletes and staff involved, the beginning of this season is noticeably different for the athletes compared to last year’s campaign during the first year of the pandemic.
“This year feels different from last year. We are more relaxed, and there is less talk about the virus,” Brown said, in a US Biathlon release Monday. “We follow the protocols and go on with our day, our training. Thanks to the vaccines, our team has been able to spend more time together, unmasked in common spaces or eating together, for example. We didn't have that luxury last year. Hopefully, whatever the new protocol is on the World Cup, everyone remains healthy…mentally, physically, socially, spiritually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.