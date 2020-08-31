CONWAY — If all goes well, shoppers will be perusing the aisles of a newly built Market Basket for turkey and stuffing by late fall of next year, the developer of the long-held-up project told the Sun Friday.
Three lawsuits filed by an abutter, owners of the North Conway Grand (Bellevue Properties), have stalled the project for years. The first two suits were resolved in favor of the town and the developer (Settlers Green principal Robert Barsamian) by the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
In the third suit filed in November, Bellevue claimed that its easement rights could not be repealed by the 2017 town vote taken to discontinue the road without its written consent. Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius dismissed the lawsuit in May. Bellevue asked for reconsideration shortly after and that request was denied Friday.
“The plaintiff disagrees with the court’s rulings and interpretations of law on three points,” said Ignatius. “There is no material point of fact or law, however, that the court overlooked or misconstrued. Plaintiff’s motion for reconsideration is denied.”
The Sun asked Barsamian what this latest development means in terms of construction.
“Our goal, if we don’t have another problem with the hotel, is to have Market Basket open by Thanksgiving next year,” said Barsamian who said he hopes construction can start this fall. “We are hoping to begin.” Working through the winter is possible, he said.
The plan involves building a third roundabout on the North-South Road to handle the traffic.
Bellevue was represented by Roy Tilsley of Bernstein Shur of Manchester; the town by Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine; and Settlers by Derek Lick of Sulloway & Hollis of Concord.
Tilsley on Monday morning said he had yet to review the decision with his client.
Barsamian said when Market Basket, which will have a bakery and a cafe, opens it will bring 200 well-paying jobs with great benefits to the community.
He said there is a 30-day appeal period in Bellevue’s latest case, but to appeal this decision would be a “really stretching it.”
Barsamaian says it appears to be the end of the litigation but there is no guarantee.
“These lawyers seem to dream up whatever they can dream,” said Barsamian.
Ignatius explained her reasoning in issued in a 16-page order issued in May.
In it, the judge explains that the dispute is over the meaning of state statute RSA 231:43, which says that public roads can be discontinued by votes of town residents.
The statute says that “no owner of land shall without owners’ written consent be deprived of access over such highway, at such owner’s own risk.”
In her order, Ignatius says that Lick argued that the phrase “owner of land” should refer to direct abutters. However, Tilsley interpreted it to mean “every owner of land.”
“The court finds, however, that such an interpretation would produce absurd results,” said Ignatius, adding that could possibly confer rights to people from out of state. “Interpreting ‘owner of land’ to mean ‘nearby owner of land’ would impose geographical restrain that cannot be easily or reasonably defined.”
The judge ruled that the “right of access” under the law referred to owners of land that directly touch the road to be discontinued. McMillan Lane is across Common Court from the North Conway Grand. Therefore, she dismissed the suit for “lack of standing.”
Ignatius agreed with Lick’s argument that the issues raised in this particular lawsuit should have been brought up in North Conway Grand’s first suit filed in October of 2017.
But she didn’t find the suits frivolous, saying Bellevue had “some basis” for their arguments.
Therefore, “the court rules that the respondents are not entitled to recover their costs and attorney’s fees.”
This latest decision comes on the heels of another recent victory for Settlers and the town of Conway. Bellevue Properties Inc. v. Town of Conway et al., which pertained to the closure of McMillan Lane and the plan to build a private road to replace it was just decided in an opinion released Aug. 25.
Bellevue also sued the town over the Conway Planning Board’s decision to approve plans for the grocery store. The town and Settlers won that lawsuit in New Hampshire Supreme Court in early April.
