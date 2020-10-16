CONWAY — Another stalemate in Concord means the newly created Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School in Conway won’t be receiving $375,000 from a $46 million federal grant anytime soon.
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee continued to vote along party lines to refuse to consider a $10.1 million federal grant for public charter school expansion, the first round of a record-setting $46 million grant on Friday.
The vote was 7-3, with seven Democrats in the majority (to three Republicans in the minority) voting not to take the item off the table for discussion, let alone a vote.
In the past, the Democrats have said they were concerned about the effect the grant championed by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos could have on traditional public schools at a time of decreasing enrollment. They have also said that after the start-up grant, the state will be on the hook to continue funding the schools.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, a Republican, was disappointed in the committee’s actions. “Because of today’s vote, schools across New Hampshire that have been waiting for these funds will again be left hanging," he said.
“This charter school replication grant is an unprecedented opportunity to invest in educational innovation, and we will keep asking the Legislature to allow it to happen," he added.
Jason Gagnon, a parent and a founding member of Northeast Woodland, said no one from the school attended the hearing, having done so initially in December when the grant was announced and then again in July. It is the third time the money has been denied.
What really disappointed him, he said, was "they didn't even (take it off the table) to allow discussion on it. So. we’re left with no reason why they won’t support the grant.”
Northeast Woodland opened in September and is now at capacity with 146 children and a waiting list. It is renting space from Granite State College next to the Tech Village off Route 16 in Conway.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), filling in for fellow state Sen. Chuck Morse on the committee Friday, explained how the meeting, which took place remotely, unfolded.
“Commissioner Edelblut brought a new proposal forward and when that happens, normally you get to ask questions. ... But the Democrats moved to table it right away.
“I was furious. An hour later, at the end of the meeting, the chair (Mary Jane Wallner, Democrat from Concord) asked if we had any questions. I said, 'I have questions,' and they didn’t block me from asking Commissioner Edelblut if there was any difference from the process the Robert Frost Charter School went through a few years ago and the Northeast Woodland application. He said it is the same kind of grant and they should be able to get the grant.”
Bradley continued. “I asked Commissioner Edelblut if he was aware that Northeast Woodland opened its doors because of benefactors with short-term financing. They were counting on the $375,000 for their start-up costs. They managed to cobble together to open, but this is nothing more than the shortest of solutions.
He added: “I’m baffled that none of the representatives in Carroll County aren’t up in arms about this. I have to say, it seems as if I’m sort of the lone voice of reason.”
Bradley issued a statement that said, in part:
“There is widespread support for public charter schools and a waiting list for placement of 1,300 students. This is particularly true in the North Country, where educational choice is more limited. I am shocked and almost speechless that my Democratic colleagues have yet again resorted to blocking federal education funds that would improve the lives of thousands of Granite State children. Most shocking of all is the Fiscal Committee's unwillingness to take testimony or even listen to the voices of students and their parents who are so badly hurt by their intransigence.”
In July, Gagnon said, “We’ve created 18 jobs, good-paying jobs. It would be nice if the state were willing to partner with us.”
While public schools are funded by property taxes and per-pupil state education aid, charter schools get state education aid that is roughly double that of the public school per-pupil amount.
Gagnon admitted that "the Democrats are right, it does cost the state more to educate charter school students, but it also costs the community less. I don’t want the school to be a target, but we have a broken promise from the state of New Hampshire on start-up funding.”
Bradley believes the state has a year to accept the money, but if it chooses not to, another state will get the funds. “I’d hate to see us lose this opportunity,” he said.
“I’m not saying we don’t have good public schools in New Hampshire,” Bradley said. “My sons went to Kingswood (Regional High School), and I know Kennett (High School) is a good school."
But he added: "My daughter needed something different than a traditional school. Education isn’t a one-size-fits-all model. With charter schools, they can be much more innovative and flexible — for some kids it’s vital they get that kind of education.”
