CONWAY — Local retailers of Christmas trees interviewed this week say demand has been strong and in a classic case of supply and demand, prices are up, but it’s also due to other factors, note wholesalers.
Christmas tree wholesaler and tree seedling supplier Christie Weir of Weir Tree Farms in Colebrook, a family-owned and operated Christmas tree farm since 1945, told the Sun this week that many tree farmers are “aging out” of the business at a time when there is also increased demand for supply.
“A lot of people (tree farmers) are getting out of it nationwide as they get older, and their children are not taking over the farm, so there will continue to be a pretty significant shortage,” said Weir on Wednesday.
She said higher prices are also due to tree farmers having to pay more for fertilizer due to inflation and the impact of the Ukraine war.
Higher fuel prices for farmers’ tractors for maintenance and shipping costs have also contributed to the increased prices for trees.
She said her family business used to do mail order for 27 years but stopped that practice last year due to rising shipping costs.
“We used to ship trees up to 9 feet tall to all 50 states but as with everything with everything costing us more we would have had to charge a price that was unsustainable,” said Weir. “We used to do over 3,000 trees, but another factor is we cannot now find the help — we used to require four men in our boxing garage for the four-week season — so we switched back to just doing wholesale and choose-and-cut.”
She said their last official day for their operation’s choose-and-cut was Dec. 11.
Pick-your-own operations locally continue at Chamberlain Farm in Brownfield, Maine (see related story), but many have shut down for the season, including Weston’s Farm in Fryeburg, Maine. Weston’s sale of already cut Christmas trees continues, however, though the supply is rapidly dwindling as Christmas nears, notes John Weston.
For the wholesale operation, with fewer tree farmers, and therefore fewer trees, the demand for trees by retailers is high.
“We were done selling orders for our wholesale trees at the end of last January for this year,” Weir said, noting they serve retail clients as far south as New Jersey and also serve retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and a few in southern Maine.
She said wholesale prices range from $25-$80 and that retail at their farm ranges from $50-$125 for an 11-foot tree. They grow and sell balsam fir, Fraser and a hybrid cross between a Balsam and Fraser that her father-in-law, William Weir, trademarked as the “Fralsam Fir.”
“It has the best of both worlds: It has the needle retention of the Fraser with the scent of the Balsam fir. It was reported as the best by The Wall Street Journal back in 2008, so that was why our mail- order business got so big,” said Weir.
Asked why demand is so high, Weir said: “People have a lot of nostalgia tied to having a real Christmas tree. We get worried that if demand is too high and supply is impacted for real trees that people who want a tree but who can’t get one will go for an artificial tree, and we fear losing that market share if that happens.
She said Weir Tree Farms plants 20,000-25,000 trees a year and places them as 5-to-6-year-olds in a field where they mature at least seven years.
“It’s at least seven years before they get to 7 feet so you’re talking a tree that’s 12 to 13 years old. It’s a hard business to get into because there is not a return on an investment for quite awhile,” she said.
Nigel Manley of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests-owned Rocks Estate in Bethlehem says they first planted Christmas trees in 1989. A national representative for New Hampshire and Vermont for the National Christmas Tree Association, Manley — who has a degree in agricultural management and is originally from England — said the Rocks devotes 30 of its 1,400 acres to the Christmas trees, with around 30,000 trees, growing Canaan fir, Fraser and Balsam fir.
“We supply wholesale between 3,000-4,000 trees a year, depending on what we have in the field, and the rest we sell for our cut-your-own program — and we’ve seen a big increase in demand for both,” he said.
Last year, a tree cost $55. This year, it’s $60 for a tree in the field for their pick-your-own program.
“Fertilizer is up 80-100 percent, and so is labor. One of the biggest things that jumped for us is the price of diesel for our tractors,” said Manley.
The Sun spoke with local retailers this week to gauge how their operations were going.
“We’ve still got about 200 left of the 700 we ordered. We are out of our Fraser firs; we have Balsam fir and wreaths,” said Jason Richardson of Grand View Farm’s stand. Located next to Leavitt’s Country Bakery in Conway, it gets its trees from Bessette Tree Farm in Colebrook.
Like others interviewed, Richardson said inflationary factors dealing with fertilizer and fuel have been passed on to retailers and although he has had to up his prices $17 on average over last year, he has held the line at $59 per tree because he wants to maintain a reasonable rate for his customers.
“The demand has been good — not spectacular, but good,” said Richardson, who like John Weston of Weston’s and Michelle Dutton of Sherman Farm Market of East Conway, says selling Christmas trees and wreaths adds a good commodity for farmstands to sell during the cycle of the farming year between the end of the harvest season until next season.
Weston said Weston’s had a flood seven years ago at its tree farm that impacted this year’s crop so they curtailed this year’s pick-your-own a bit.
They get their seedlings from a tree farm in Colebrook and plant them in the fields along River Street. They got into growing their own trees in 1985 after Maine Nurseries went out of business
Inflationary factors have had an impact on Weston’s, as on everyone. “We went up marginally in our prices for trees but we can’t justify doubling the price for our customers,” he said, noting the prices range from $25-$95, depending on the species.
Dutton of Sherman Farm told the Sun they ordered 200 Balsam fir trees this year to sell and they’re going fast, as is the case at American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road in Conway and McSherry’s Nursery in Center Conway.
“We get our trees from the Rocks Estate,” said Dutton, noting they sell theirs for $60 but discount them starting Dec. 19, when the price will drop to $50. They normally sell wreaths but due to ongoing staffing shortages they aren’t selling those this year.
“Ours come from Krista Howe’s tree farm in Colebrook. We ordered 100 trees and wreaths — we sell the trees for $50-$60 and the wreaths for $40,” said Legion Post 46 Commander Dan Macleod, who said the Legion uses the proceeds for projects like improving the Babe Ruth ballfield behind the post.
Jeff O’Donal of McSherry’s Nursery and Garden Center of Center Conway sells Balsam fir, along with Fraser fir from tree farms in Bath and Littleton, as well as Korean fir, Scotch pine and spruce from a small firm in Hooksett. They also sell their own handmade wreaths. (He noted that he has won the wreath-making competition at the Fryeburg Fair twice — the fair is also known for its fabulous fall Christmas tree stand.)
Prices for trees range from $30 for small tres to as much as $150 for tall ones.
O’Donal said he has been able to get the number of trees he ordered but said last year there was a shortage because the drought in the Southwest and the fires in the West led to a situation where East Coast tree growers sent their product to those areas, causing a shortage in the East.
“We got all the tall trees we ordered this year, but there were some shortages of premium quality so we had to get some seconds (which generally means they may have a ‘hole’ on one side but still have one beautiful face on them that can be turned to the front viewing side). No one likes to have to pay for it. But due to higher prices for everything, prices are up at least 10 percent this year.”
It all pumps a lot into the New Hampshire economy, with Wendy Scribner, natural resources field specialist for the Conway office of UNH Cooperative Extension, noting the tree farm industry adds about $4 million into the state each year.
That’s a lot of greenbacks — and a lot of greenery to make the most of the Christmas season.
