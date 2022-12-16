BROWNFIELD, Maine — Growing Christmas trees is not a job for the impatient — or anyone who is afraid of hard physical work.
But come this time of year, after a wait of a mere 10 to 15 years and nurturing, shaping and shearing, the rewards are felt when the carloads of eager families in search of the perfect Christmas conifer arrive in droves at Ward and Nancy Simonton’s 100-acre Chamberlain Farm in the foothills of western Maine.
“My favorite time of the year? It’s now, seeing the families — many of whom come year after year — drive up, head out to the rows of trees and find their tree, and then they come back here, to our warming house and celebrate with a cup of hot cider or hot cocoa,” said Ward Simonton, 67, on a recent brisk Sunday afternoon at the farm that he and Nancy purchased in 1994. They came to Maine from Nantucket and before that spent their early years working in the insurance field in Delaware.
“My least favorite time,” he countered, “is bug season, when we do the pruning, shaping and shearing work. Not so much fun.”
But taken together, the joys outweigh the negatives of the aforementioned buggy season.
He mows the rows of trees throughout the summer.
Water is aways a key element to any agricultural endeavor, as drought can have a severe impact, but Ward says his trees had a good year this season, and that they have grown a foot to a foot-and-a-half over this year.
“Water is especially important during a tree’s first years in the ground, as trees put all their energy the first few years into the roots, downward. If there is no water, there is no growth. I don’t have a farm pond or irrigation system. I suppose I could have put one in for $20,000 — but that would be like robbing Peter to pay Paul. Agriculture is always an ‘iffy’ thing — otherwise, they would call it banking,” Ward quipped.
He grows Balsam firs because they are hardy enough to withstand temperatures of 30 below. Plus, they’re pretty, with a nice scent.
They also sell wreaths. They don’t ship their trees to retailers.
“If my trees don’t sell this year, they grow another year. I don’t waste them by cutting them down. And they provide a home for birds, squirrels and other wildlife — and when they are taken down and people discard them into a compost pile, they provide nutrients then, too.”
There are faster ways to make a buck, but Ward enjoys the cycles of the seasons — the beauty of the scenery and seeing wildlife, of being connected to nature and Mother Earth.
He said he and Nancy thought when they moved to Nantucket that would be their Shangri-La — but instead, it was tough to get off the island in stormy weather in winter, and in summer it was just too many people.
Then they found the farm in Brownfield.
“People ask me where I like to go on vacation — I tell them, ‘Right here!’ To me, this is Shangri-La. It’s paradise,” he said, noting that he and Nancy are proud to carry on the farm, noting that only three different families have owned the farm in its 200 years of existence: the Chamberlains, another couple, and now him and Nancy.
“We now have a conservation easement with the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust. We can do anything with agriculture, which is what a tree is — but this land will never be subdivided,” said Ward.
He and Nancy have also over the years opened the farm up to activities such as star-gazing snowshoe outings and “owl prowls” presented by Tin Mountain Conservation Center, with which they have long been affiliated (Nancy served as business manager for nearly 20 years for the Albany non-profit conservation/education organization), plus Brownfield Public Library fundraisers or winter tree identification trips led by Upper Saco Valley Land Trust.
The farm is a connection to how life used to be — and that’s how he and Nancy like it, far from North Conway’s hustle and bustle and busy commercial development of the past two decades.
“Old-timers drive up and look at the farmhouse and the barn and the fields and say this is how they remember this farm when they were kids and that everything looks the same. It’s an antique piece,” said Ward.
He said that they have 4-5 acres of the 100-acre farm devoted to the Christmas trees, with 40 acres in open space and 60 acres in timber. They just did a “once-in-a-lifetime 60-acre timber sale:” “Everyone (who owns a sustainable timber lot) gets a once-n-a-lifetime sale so we took ours. So now, whomever takes over from us when we eventually sell will have to wait probably 25-30 years for the next timber sale,” said Ward.
He said Nancy has a daughter, Kim, who lives out west, and they have two granddaughters, but although they love the farm, they are not into becoming tree farmers themselves.
“So,” said Ward, “someone else who comes along can maybe continue to grow the trees — or grow cows, I dunno. It will be up to them.”
As for the business of the pick-and-cut your own Christmas tree operation, he sells his trees at one flat rate, regardless of their size.
“I charge $50 whether it’s 4-foot-tall or 14,” said Ward, who works as a building inspector when he’s not tending to his trees. “If a tree gets too big, to me it becomes a liability.”
And, as noted earlier, there’s no question that being a farmer — a tree farmer — teaches you patience with a long payoff on an investment.
As he noted, trees and Mother Nature have a way of teaching us all that although you may still like a spring chicken, the clock is always ticking, and it’s later than you think.
“You gotta know it does take time with trees,” related Ward, addressing that point. “I had a fella in his mid-60s come up recently and he told me he was interested in getting into growing Christmas trees. I didn’t want to ruin his day, but I asked him if he really wanted to be dong this kind of work — at 80?”
Perhaps that gentleman was thinking long-term for his children to succeed him in the endeavor, but as Ward and others note, anyone in such a position had best make sure their children are interested in carrying on the task. That’s not a sure thing, as Ward said may tree farmers are “aging out,” and that may account for why there is a shortage of Christmas trees on the wholesale market.
“Younger people don’t want to do the hard work. And as you drive around you see abandoned tree farms — these little neat rows of trees in the forest, with the woods growing back,” he said.
But not at the Chamberlain Farm, where it’s strictly a select-and-cut operation as he does not ship his trees to any wholesalers (for a view on that market, see accompanying story).
Ward says he has planted 500 trees every other year over the years and currently has “about 1,200-1,500 in the ground.” He says at his age, 67 and a half, he has stopped planting trees.
“I figure I have enough inventory to carry me through to about when I’m 73,” he said.
He said with any luck, after his and Nancy’s time on the farm is over, some other family will come along to cater to the tree farm and the pasture, keeping them tidy and cared for.
In the meantime, they have trees to care for, and over the next week, perfect Balsam firs to sell.
As of this writing on Wednesday, the forecast was calling for a possible 5-9 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday. Great for skiers; but maybe bringing the pick-your-own season to a close — along with the calendar, as most people by Dec. 17 have gotten their tree. But, if they still do want a tree for a family outing, Chamberlain Farm has them.
Ward said if it the snow that is forecasted is too heavy, he may or may not be open Saturday. He added that some people insist on cutting their tree on the 23th or 24th.
“In that case, it’s on the honor system,” he said. “I leave some saws and people can pay in the cash box attached to the warming hut.”
Hours at the Chamberlain Farm are weekends from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For Google map purposes, the address is 153 Chamberlain Road. Otherwise, take Mill Street from Center Conway to the end. Take a right on Hampshire Road. After 2½ miles, go right on Chamberlain Road, and take it to where it dead-ends at Chamberlain Farm.
For more information, call (207) 890-5448.
