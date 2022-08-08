William Howerton of Scientific Boston, Inc., spent much of the day on the witness stand Monday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, detailing his firm's finding that the lead motorcycle crossed into the truck's lane. Closing arguments are Tuesday in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster. (SCREEN SHOT)
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is seen on Monday at the continuation of his trial in Lancaster. (SCREEN SHOT)
LANCASTER — Closing statements are scheduled for today in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy charged in the collision that killed seven members of the JarHead Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph in June 2019.
Jurors heard from defense expert witness William Howerton of Scientific Boston Inc., testifying on Monday that the lead motorcycle, driven by club president Albert Mazza, was on a hard right turn and had begun to slide on June 21, 2019.
Howerton said the motorcycle slid across the road and crossed the center line, hitting the left front wheel of the pickup truck driven by Zhukovskyy. The pickup truck then travelled across the east lane, hitting other motorcycles in the group.
Using photographs of scrape and tire marks and data, Howerton described how his firm used photomodeler software in analyzing the collision. He said his firm’s charge was to “get a reasonable proximation of what happened” to cause the collision.
Howerton was on the witness stand much of the day, describing in exhausting detail the techniques and analysis used by his firm.
Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Mass., is now charged with 15 counts after Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein earlier dismissed 8 charges alleging the defendant was impaired at the time of the crash. He still faces charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, and reckless operation.
The first defense witness Monday was NH. State Police Detective Sgt. Kempes Corbally who was asked about his interview of Jarhead motorcyclist Sean Moynihan the day after the accident. Corbally said the first thing Moynihan told him was that he was intoxicated the day of the crash. Instead of driving his motorcycle to the American Legion, he was in a sedan with two women. Defense attorney Steve Mirkin asked Corbally if he questioned Moynihan about whether other motorcyclists were intoxicated or had been drinking, and whether there was a keg at the motel. Mirkin also elicited from Moynihan that he did not pass on the information about Moynihan’s intoxication to other state police personnel but did include it in his report.
Holly Coulter of Jefferson testified she and her husband were driving east on Route 2 pass the Mount Jefferson View Motel and saw the motorcycles lining up. Shortly after the motel, Coulter said she saw the pickup truck cross into the eastbound lane, barely missing a vehicle in front of them. She said her husband steered to the right, because he feared the truck and vehicle in front were going to collide because the car in front did not take any evasive action at all. But she said the truck jeered back into its lane. As their vehicle passed the truck, she said it looked like the driver of the truck was reaching down.
Killed in the crash were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington.
