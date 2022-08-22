ALBANY — Two fatal crashes took place on Route 16 in Albany and Madison within two days and two miles of each other. A three-vehicle crash occurred Friday afternoon in Albany that claimed the life of a child. A single-car crash Sunday in Madison killed an Albany man who was the devoted dad to his 6-year-old son.
The Albany crash occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Troopers from State Police Troop E, along with Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2, near Sunny Brook Cottages.
Police determined that a 2018 Ford-550 was traveling southbound on Route 16 when it collided with a 2020 Kia, which then Kia collided with a 2015 Volvo.
As a result of the incident, a juvenile in the Kia sustained fatal injuries while another juvenile and two adults sustained serious injuries.
On Monday, State Police Media Contact Amber Lagace said because the deceased in the Albany crash was a juvenile, no additional information will be released about that person.
At the request of the New Hampshire State Police Troop E, the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit responded to the scene and assumed the lead of the investigation.
The crash closed Route 16 for hours and traffic was rerouted through Route 113 in Madison.
Police posted at 10 p.m. Friday that the roadway would remain closed until about midnight while the investigation continued.
All aspects of the collision remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to the crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin at nathaniel.d.goodwin@dos.nh.gov.
Then Sunday, approximately 2 miles north of the site of the first crash, police were notified at 3:47 p.m. of a single motor vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison near Ledge Pond Road, near mile marker 73.6.
Responders, who arrived within minutes, and discovered a late-model Chevrolet Tahoe on its roof with three people ejected from the vehicle.
An investigation revealed the Tahoe was traveling southbound when it lost control and rolled over. Three adults were ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. One adult was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, while the other male and female adults were flown to Maine Medical in severe condition. Police said the three adults were not wearing seatbelts.
Five children were inside the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.
Members of the (C.A.R.) Unit, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Madison and Conway police and fire, Action Ambulance, and a number of good Samaritans assisted New Hampshire State Police Troop E at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at (603) 271-1154 or by email at eric.torrens@dos.nh.gov.
A GoFundMe page has been established by the family of the man who died in Sunday’s crash. It is titled “Please help my nephew give his daddy a funeral.” The organizer is Lynn Libby of Limington, Maine, but she sid the page was created by her daughter, Katelyn.
Via Facebook messenger, Libby identified her brother as Kevin Sargent, 44, of Albany.
At the time of the accident, Sargent and his son, Kaisyn, were heading home from a family gathering and another person was driving, said Libby.
She said Sargent liked to hunt and fish, and was always helping people with their vehicles, yard work or whatever else was needed.
“Everyday he would text asking how everyone was and if we needed anything,” said Libby.
“My Uncle Kevin had many amazing qualities but by far his best one was being such a devoted single father to his precious son Kaisyn,” said Katelyn.
To access the GoFundMe page, go to tinyurl.com/7n6yfd66.
Asked Monday about the 2-mile stretch where the collisions occurred, Conway Village Fire Chief Steven Solomon said in 2015 there was a Route 16 Corridor Safety Committee that discussed that stretch of road.
“That whole stretch through Albany we discussed as being problematic because the road is narrow with no shoulders and if somebody is waiting to turn left or stops quickly there’s nowhere for another vehicle to go,” said Solomon, adding the suggestion was made to widen the road shoulders.
“I don’t know if that would have made a difference in either one of these accidents, but it gets frustrating we have things like these committees that form, make recommendations, then nothing ever happens,” Solomon said.
Solomon responded to the crash on Friday and said it was considered a “mass casualty incident.” That means the number of patients overwhelmed the resources to help them. He said there were six patients. One patient was considered “Status 1” and in critical condition, two patients were “Status 2” and serious/life threatening injuries and there were three “Status 3” patients with less severe injuries. He said the accident required five ambulances to respond.
Solomon said Route 16 in this area isn’t built for the volume of traffic it’s now handling. “My concern is making sure the first responders are OK after going through two fatal accidents in three days,” said Solomon. “That takes a toll on the first responders.”
South Tamworth resident Jim Wilson and wife, Rose, happened by the scene. Wilson is a firefighter with 20 years experience and his wife is a former EMT.
He said the child who died was a boy. He said he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. So he and other passersby took the boy out of the car, and Wilson performed CPR on the child until an ambulance crew took over. Wilson said the car was T-boned and the rear passenger door was pushed in. Rose helped others on scene.
“I’ve never had to do CPR for a child, and it really threw me for a loop,” said Wilson.
While no official identification of the child was made, an email from GoFundMe said a fundraiser has been set up for the Simpson family, who lost their 8-year-old son Gabriel in the tragic accident Friday night.
“Nearly $80,000 has been contributed by over 600 donors. Please feel free to add the fundraiser link to any online coverage,” said Kelsi of GoFundMe. To view the GoFundMe page, go to tinyurl.com/3kuaheha,
Madison Police Chief Bob King told the Sun: “Route 16 between both intersections of Route 113 has always been a treacherous stretch of road. It seems to be a hot spot for accidents all year long.” “It’s a terrible stretch of road,” said King. “Knowing that my daughter is going to be driving on that road in a couple of years is terrifying.”
In the coming years, the state plans to address the stretch of Route 16 in Albany from Tamworth to Madison town lines.
According to the Ten Year Transportation Plan signed into law in July, a $13 million shoulder widening and resurfacing project in Albany would involve center lane rumble strips and bridge work. The construction would run from 2025 and end in 2027.
Albany Selectman Kelly Robitaille said a public hearing on Albany road improvements will take place next month. Town Administrator Kelly Collins said that hearing will take place Sept. 28 at Albany Town hall starting at 6 p.m.
