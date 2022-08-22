ALBANY — Two fatal crashes took place on Route 16 in Albany and Madison within two days and two miles of each other. A three-vehicle crash occurred Friday afternoon in Albany that claimed the life of a child. A single-car crash Sunday in Madison killed an Albany man who was the devoted dad to his 6-year-old son.

The Albany crash occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Troopers from State Police Troop E, along with Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2, near Sunny Brook Cottages.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.