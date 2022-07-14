CONCORD — Conway's legal briefs explaining its lawsuit against a local short-term rental owner must be filed soon with the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The case, Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, resulted from a town vote in 2021, when residents rejected an ordinance proposed by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town. Voters did, however, give selectmen the authority to regulate STRs.
In a bid to get a judge to ratify their ordinance, the selectmen filed for declaratory judgment against Kudrick in Carroll County Superior Court. But when Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick in January, they appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court.
Court documents provided Thursday by Judicial Branch Communications Manager Susan Warner say the appellant's brief, meaning the town's, is due July 25. The appellee's (Kudrick's) opposing briefs are due Aug. 24. Briefs must not exceed 9,500 words.
After the opposing briefs are filed, the town may file a reply 20 days later.
After the briefs are filed, the Supreme Court will determine whether oral arguments are needed. If not, they will decide the case on the written briefs. If arguments are needed, an opinion or order is issued two to six months later.
Originally, the deadlines were July 8 and Aug. 8, but due to a notice of extension filed by town attorney Russell Hilliard of Upton Hatfield and agreed to by Kudrick, the court extended the deadlines.
The town of Conway is also represented by Jason Dennis of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine.
Kudrick is represented by Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester.
A flow chart for Supreme Court civil cases shows that parties are entitled to two "automatic extensions" collectively.
The town is asking the state’s high court to decide “whether the trial court erroneously interpreted the ‘permissive’ Conway Zoning Ordinance to allow short-term rentals that are not owner occupied in residential districts.”
“Permissive ordinances,” like Conway’s Zoning Ordinance, prohibit land uses that the ordinance does not allow.
The town has argued that short-term rentals aren’t mentioned in the Conway Zoning Ordinance as an allowed use of property but that similar owner-occupied tourist and boarding houses are.
Kudrick argued that his properties are allowed under the ordinance because they meet the definition of a residential dwelling unit, complete with provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.
The high court is allowing other groups to weigh in on the case.
On June 16, it said the New Hampshire Planners Association could file a "friend of the court" amicus brief. The group consists of nearly 200 land use planning professionals.
According to the planners association's attorney, Timothy Corwin of Black Lions Services of Kingston: "The court’s decision in this matter will have far-reaching, statewide implications on all local land use regulations concerning of short-term rentals and other quasi-residential uses such as tourist homes, bed and breakfasts, motels, hotels, and more
"The broader implications of this case on local land use planning may not be the focus or concern of either party to this appeal. As the professional organization representing the planning professionals responsible for the drafting, administration and enforcement of local land use regulations, NHPA is in a unique position to bring to the court’s attention the unintended consequences that are at stake in this appeal for local planning," he wrote.
On May 11, the Supreme Court allowed the New Hampshire Association of Realtors to do the same.
A May 5 motion filed by Danielle Andrews Long of the Robinson & Cole LLP law firm of Boston noted that the Association of Realtors is a non-profit group with more than 7,000 members and that the association’s mission is to help its members serve their customers.
“This case presents questions of statewide importance to NHAR’s members and private property owners in New Hampshire regarding the classification and regulation of short-term rentals by zoning ordinances and the impacts of such classification and regulation on private property rights,” the attorney said.
“The issue presented in this case, whether appellee Scott Kudrick’s short-term rentals constitute a residential use under the Conway Zoning Ordinance, is of substantial importance to NHAR and its members, and to residential property owners throughout New Hampshire,” Long said.
“This court’s decision potentially could have a significant impact on private property rights.”
Meanwhile, New Hampshire Municipal Association attorney Stephen C. Buckley said in his motion filed March 10 that NHMA is “a source of information, assistance, legal counsel, and legislative advocacy on local government issues” for municipalities.
“This case presents questions of statewide importance on how local government can enact zoning ordinances that require short term rentals in residential districts be owner occupied in order to guard against such land uses becoming a nuisance, and interfering with the quiet enjoyment of neighbors,” said Buckley.
He noted that Conway agreed to NHMA being a friend of the court but that Kudrick did not and the court agreed with Conway in April.
