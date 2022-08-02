LANCASTER — Testimony in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy closed Tuesday with N.H. Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval describing her autopsy of Jarheads President Albert Mazza, one of seven members of the motorcycle club killed in the June 21, 2019, crash on Route 2 in Randolph.
Also killed in the crash were Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook; Desma Oakes of Concord; Aaron Perry of Farmington; Daniel Pereira of Riverside, R.I.; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr of Lakeville, Mass.
Duval said the cause of Mazza’s death was a severe head injury. She also reported his blood alcohol level was .135, well above the legal limit.
Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Mass., is charged with multiple counts of negligent homicide, negligent homicide-DUI, and manslaughter in the death of Mazza and the other six members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
The defense is arguing Mazza’s motorcycle crossed the center line into the pickup truck and flatbed trailer driven by Zhukovsky, and the crash was Mazza’s fault.
Most of the day Tuesday, jurors listened to a taped interview of Zhukovskyy discussing his drug use the day of the crash as the trial continued in Coos County Superior Court.
Three days after the crash, Zhulovskyy was interviewed by N.H. State Police Detective Shawn Torsey and Detective Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at the Springfield, Mass., police station.
He told the two officers he had snorted two bags of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl stamped “Superman” followed by half a gram of cocaine at about 8 a.m. Under questioning, Zhukovskyy said he generally had a 10-12 hour window before he would begin to experience withdrawal symptoms.
Noting that Zhukovskyy had overdosed the month before and had to be revived with two doses of Narcan, the officers asked him if he thought he had a drug problem.
“I kind of do,” he responded on the video.
He also complained that he was feeling sick and cold at the June 24, 2019, interview because he had not had any drugs for several days and requested a blanket.
Defense Attorney Steve Mirkin pointed out the officers asked Zhukovskyy 20 times if he was crashing or impaired at the time of the accident, and he repeatedly said he felt fine.
“I was feeling OK,” he told the officers.
Zhukovskyy asked several times for the results of his blood tests, and Torsey testified he only had preliminary results and did not share them.
On the video, Zhukovskyy testified he got out of the truck and was screaming “No, Thank God, No”. He said he was truly sorry for what happened and said it is something he is going to have to live with.
Torsey said the crash was not an accident and asked Zhukovskyy if he should have been driving that day.
Zhukovskyy said if he had not been driving, there would not have been an accident but again said he was feeling fine as he left the dealership to drive home.
