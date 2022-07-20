CONWAY — Even if the school district doesn’t downsize from three to two elementary schools, which the Conway School Board’s school closure committee is recommending, board member Randy Davison believes the sixth graders should all be moved to Kennett Middle School as soon as possible. Davison, a teacher himself at Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine, believes it’s the right thing to do educationally.
Davison hoped to have an in-depth discussion at the Conway board’s meeting last week, but with two members missing, the matter was tabled, though he did share some thoughts.
“The school board is given the task to make tough decisions,” he said. “Why I put this on (the board’s agenda) is because in 2009 and 2015 (study reports recommended moving the sixth grade to the middle school). It didn’t happen then, but I believe this board is going to be the board that will take the initiative to make change.”
Davison has researched future enrollment and does not see student numbers increasing, not only in the near future but long term.
“I revisited the enrollment, the current fourth grade is 81 students. From there, it goes down to 77,” he said. “It was mentioned that we’ll lose some revenue. That’s a fact, but the numbers, if you spread it out with what other districts send and pay for tuition isn’t going to be exorbitant. We also have a bond that is going to be paid off fairly soon.”
In July 2017, the board voted 4-2 against relocating the sixth grade to the middle school. Davison at the time proposed the move take place effective for the 2018-19 school year.
Davison hopes the full board will convene this Monday (at 6:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office.)
“I feel that every one of them has to have a voice in that decision because the people who placed us in these chairs, we do need to be accountable to them,” he said.
Under public comments, former school board member Mark Hounsell offered his “two cents” on creating a 6-8 middle school.
“Don’t do it,” he said. “Please read the comments that veteran teacher extraordinaire Peter Malkin had a couple of weeks ago. He made some comments about the importance of 10- and 11-year-old children staying (in the elementary school).”
Recently retired Conway Elementary School sixth-grade teachers Peter Malkin and Kim Mathison oppose moving sixth-graders into a middle school environment.
“I sat on a couple of those committees earlier when it kept coming around,” Malkin, who taught sixth-grade for 41 years, said. “It’s a grave mistake. Everybody talks about, oh, they do this out there and this study shows that. You can go on the internet and find any study to back any position you wish to take. Talk to psychologists who work with sixth graders. As a group, they are adamantly opposed. We force these children to grow up too fast. Slow them down, this is where they belong, especially with social media. You get up there, they’re going to be told, ‘Oh, they’ll be separated from the eighth graders.’ But they won’t be. I think it’s a huge mistake. I really do.”
He added: “You have to remember, a sixth-grader in September is basically a fifth-grader. These are 11-year-old kids, we’re going to put them on buses with the high school kids? Good choice.”
“I’m with Peter, I was on one of the committees that he wasn’t on one of those years that we took turns, but let’s keep them young,” said Mathison, who taught sixth grade for 20 years in the classroom next door to Malkin, agreed. “People say in April, ‘Oh, they’re ready. Of course, they’re ready. That’s the transition period, they’re starting to get ready to move over. But Peter’s right. They’re just too young, let’s keep them.”
Malkin added: “I think one of the points being made about that many people who move up from Massachusetts, and the parents are ecstatic that their child’s back in elementary school, rather than being in the middle school. And the children themselves are happy, too. That speaks volumes to me.”
Under the 20-year middle school tuition agreement, by June of 2023, sending towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes to a year-to-year basis after 2026.
Superintendent Kevin Richard earlier this spring shared a document highlighting the impact it would have on tuition contracts with Freedom and Madison if the sixth grade was moved into the middle school. Freedom Elementary School and Madison Elementary School currently houses students in grades K-6.
“The tuition costs would have to adjust the operational costs with each grade six student,” Richard wrote. “Madison and Freedom would see a reduction in operating costs for the Kennett Middle School building. Madison and Freedom seventh and eighth-grade students would be transitioning to middle school a year after the Conway/Albany/Eaton students do.”
Richard also shared tuition costs under the area agreement with Albany, Eaton, Freedom and Madison sending students to the middle school. Tuition is based upon 65 percent average daily membership and 35 percent on equalized valuation. With just two grades in the school, Conway’s tuition cost per pupil is $19,333; Albany’s is $19,606; Eaton’s is $23,211; Freedom pays $42,366 and Madison pays $23,070.
When the sixth grade is moved to the school, the per pupil costs become $16,329 for Conway; $17,101 for Albany; $19,624 for Eaton; $39,693 for Freedom and $17,960 for Madison.
It was estimated Conway would lose about $240,000 in revenue over three years if the sixth-graders moved into the middle school.
“As a board, we have to give the administrators time to adjust what their buildings are going to look like, and what they have to budget. That’s a fact as a board. That’s our due diligence. That’s our job. That’s why we’re elected to make sometimes difficult decisions.”
Hounsell said the community needs to recognize the value of three elementary schools.
“The elementary schools in the Conway School District are the gems,” he said. “All the discussions that we have, very few are critical of what takes place in the elementary schools. Sure enough, there’s a lot to be said about the high school and the middle school, but the elementary schools they’ve been shining for years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.