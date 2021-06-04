CENTER SANDWICH — One wall of “Club Sandwich” features memorabilia from John Davidson’s career in show business. There are posters showing him as Will Rogers, Teddy Roosevelt, Ted Kennedy as well as albums he recorded in the 1960s and ‘70s.
You’ll see images from his TV career, including from “That’s Incredible!,” “Time Machine,” “Hollywood Squares” and “The $100,000 Pyramid.”
Born in Pittsburgh on Dec. 13, 1941, Davidson lived with his minister parents outside Brockton, Mass., before his family moved to White Plains, N.Y., where he attended high school.
“I had a Boston accent — I lost it in a day once we moved — the girls made fun of me so that was the end of that!,” Davidson said recently.
He attended Dennis University, acting three seasons with the Dennison Summer Theater and eventually switching majors from philosophy to theater arts.
From there, it was off to the Big Apple, where he landed a role as the juvenile lead in David Merrick’s Broadway musical, “Foxy,” starring Burt Lahr.
TV producer Bob Banner (“The Carol Burnett Show, “The Dinah Shore Show,” “Candid Camera," among others) discovered Davidson and molded his career.
In the summer of 1966, Davidson hosted two prime-time variety hours "The Kraft Summer Musical Hall” and “The John Davidson Show,” which included George Carlin and Richard Pryor.
Davidson made his film debut in “The Happiest Millionaire,” released in 1967, alongside Lesley Ann Warren and Fred MacMurray. That year, he also appeared as a guest singer on “The Carol Burnett Show.” In 1969, Davidson was the mystery guest on “What's My Line?”
Davidson made numerous appearances on the original “Hollywood Squares,” from 1966-81, and was known for his very believable bluffs.
Davidson hosted a revival of “Hollywood Squares,” from 1986-89. (“People don’t know that the stars’ answers were scripted,” Davidson shared recently. “Also people wouldn't know that we did the tapings for the week’s five shows all in one day.”).
He was a regular on many anthology and variety series of the 1970s–80s, including “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour,” “Love American Style;” “The Love Boat,” “Fantasy Island” and “Spenser: For Hire.”
In 1973 and 1974, he starred alongside Sally Field in the sitcom “The Girl with Something Extra.” (The "something extra" was psychic powers). In 1974, he guest-starred on “The Streets of San Francisco,” in the episode “Mask of Death,” portraying a cross-dressing lounge singer who murders his/her fans. Also in 1974, the singer did a centerfold (with a strategically placed towel) for Cosmopolitan.
In the late 1970s, he became one of four regular guest hosts (along with Joey Bishop, McLean Stevenson and Joan Rivers) for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”
From Broadway to Branson, his stage career has included productions of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Kismet,” “State Fair,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Chicago” and “Will Rogers' Follies.” He has also performed the autobiographical play “Father/Son and Holy Ghost,” about his relationship with his father, who was a minister.
He has been married twice; marrying Rhonda Rivera in 1983 after a previous marriage. They have three children.
