CONWAY — In 1920, Conway's Memorial Day parade began, as usual, at the Red Men's Hall, near the Four Corners. The Civil War veterans of Custer Post No. 47, Grand Army of the Republic, had been meeting in that building for four decades, and they always led the procession.
Under the nominal direction of their 76-year-old post commander, George Pitts, and accompanied by their wives and daughters in the Women's Relief Corps, the veterans marched to the corner and turned down Main Street. At the Methodist Church they listened to a speech or two, and local tenor William B. Hounsell sang a hymn. A chorus of Conway High School students provided a patriotic medley. After Pitts read the Gettysburg Address, they all started back to the cemetery to decorate the graves of their departed comrades.
The G.A.R. was founded in 1866, ostensibly as a social organization for Union veterans but actually as a Republican club dedicated to advancing the political careers of former generals — and particularly John A. Logan, of Illinois. Perfecting the tactic of "waving the bloody shirt," Logan wielded the Grand Army as a bludgeon against Democratic opponents in his campaigns for Congress and the U.S. Senate.
That may be why veterans in heavily Democratic Conway waited so long to form a post of their own. After Logan won his Senate seat in 1871, he let the organization languish; members dropped out in droves when the Panic of 1873 left them unable to pay their dues. Only then did the G.A.R. start rebuilding itself as more of a fraternal order, and ultimately as a congressional lobby for veterans' benefits.
On Sept. 26, 1879, 26 veterans formed their own post in Conway. They gathered in the hall over Thom's General Store — later the Red Men's Hall, where some of them had attended patriotic meetings during the war. Ten of them had belonged to the 18th New Hampshire, which they had joined in the closing months of the conflict. Posts were ordinarily named for prominent local heroes who died in the war, but most of Conway's war dead had been obscure farm boys from the rural districts. Villagers had usually chosen safer, shorter service, if they enlisted at all, so the post borrowed the name of a man whom they still considered a hero three years after his death at Little Bighorn, George Armstrong Custer.
Many local veterans never joined the post, including Phendeus Potter — the South Conway farmer who had been shot in the face at Fredericksburg. Potter was a devout Methodist and a deacon in the Center Conway church who would have shunned the G.A.R. hall for the drinking that supposedly went on there.
The roster of Post No. 47 indicated that most of the members either entered the Army for relatively short terms or were discharged for disability early in their enlistments. Pitts, the last commander of the post, had served barely four months in a Massachusetts regiment himself, before he was discharged as unfit.
Only a handful of members survived to take part in Conway's 1920 parade with Pitts. Ormand Merrill, who had used his bounty money to transform his family's farm into a summer retreat, was the sole survivor of the last-minute men from the 18th New Hampshire. James Thurston had also enlisted late, in the heavy artillery, spending the last few months of the war in one of the forts around Washington. George Philbrook, from South Conway, served two enlistments in different Maine regiments. His neighbor William H. French had spent most of the war in the 13th Maine, including a year in a Texas prison camp, after he was captured in the Red River campaign.
Merrill and French both died in 1923. After the Memorial Day parade of 1924, Pitts presented the post flag and the post roster to the library, along with some souvenir Civil War ordnance. He died the following December, without officially disbanding the post.
By Memorial Day of 1928, the two remaining members of the Custer Post were both too feeble to attend the ceremonies, and the Women's Relief Corps represented them. George Philbrook had just reached his winter home late in October when he died, leaving James Thurston as Conway's last living witness to even the rear-echelon scenes of the Civil War. When Thurston passed away at his daughter's home on the corner of West Main and Kennett streets, on the last day of 1928, Custer Post 47 ceased to exist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.