LOVELL, Maine — After 26 years of battling milfoil, caretakers of Cushman Pond say they have finally eradicated their pesky green foe and are hoping the state will recognize their work.
Cushman Pond is a 37-acre, spring-fed pond in the Kezar Lake Watershed that’s about 17 miles north of Fryeburg.
On Sunday, six snorkelers and four scuba divers combed the pond and didn’t find any milfoil, survey coordinator Jim Buck of Friends of Cushman Pond said Monday.
Buck helped head the effort with Doug Faille, who is the Friends’ lead diver. Others were in row boats and kayaks or on shore. About 35 people turned out.
“We were hoping to find nothing, and that’s what we found,” said Buck.
The last time milfoil was found in the pond was in August 2018.
Since then, there have been 16 consecutive lake surveys that have found nothing. Buck said Maine Department of Environmental Protection considers a water body to be milfoil-free if the plant isn’t found for three consecutive years.
Residents Gerry and Mary Nelson found variable-leaf milfoil in 1995. The Friends believes bait fishermen unwittingly brought it to the pond by failing to clean weeds off their minnow traps, which are essentially metal mesh cages. Fishermen take the traps from pond to pond.
In a Sept. 2 phone interview, Faillie described the Friends’ efforts and why they are important.
He said milfoil, which looks like green pipe cleaners, can grow from the bottom of the pond to the surface.
“You can’t even swim in those areas because you literally would end up completely tangled in this weed,” said Faille of unchecked infestations.
Excessive plant growth can reduce the amount of dissolved oxygen in the water.
The fact that motor boats aren’t typically allowed on the pond gave them “a little bit of an edge” in their fight against the plant because it’s commonly spread when boats that have pieces of the plant wrapped around their props enter a new lake or pond, said Faillie.
For the survey Sunday, the volunteers could operate water craft with electric motors. Faille explained that boaters kept watch on the snorkelers and divers for safety purposes.
Despite that edge, it took over 2 1/2 decades to eliminate the plant. The friends say over the 26 years, more than 150 people have participated in the anti-milfoil effort, which collectively has taken thousands of hours.
Faillie said he plans to get in touch with the state this week to see what they need to do to take Cushman Pond off the list of water bodies with milfoil.
In 1998, an aquatic herbicide was used on the infested area of the pond. That area was isolated from the rest from the pond with a dyke made of plastic sheathing that was secured at the pond bottom and attached to booms at surface, according a written history Buck provided. Unfortunately, plant had spread elsewhere.
“Those spots happen to correspond with where bait fishermen had been putting their traps, so it’s pretty well accepted that it was a fisherman the brought milfoil into Cushman Pond 25 plus years ago,” said Faillie, adding that bait traps were banned there for about a decade, but the state changed its mind about three years ago, to the ire of the Friends.
Decades ago, there was far less awareness of invasive plant species than there is now, he said.
Failie said after the herbicide treatment, the Friends started doing pond surveys. They had some snorkelers, and he was their diver. Most of the time, the plants were growing in 3- to 5-foot diameter areas. He has spent years carefully removing the plant from the pond by hand underwater.
“I was able to get like an entire plant into a dive bag, and then bring the dive bags down over the plant to the bottom, and then use my hands to sift the roots out,” said Faille.
He added that he had to be careful not to break off pieces of the plant because fragments longer than an inch can regrow elsewhere.
“So over the years, we refined that hand harvesting process. But we also kept trying to find other ways of dealing with it.”
The approach they came up with was benthic mats. They are plastic or cloth black mats that sit on the bottom and smother the plant. In larger lakes, mats of 100-by-100 feet are used to destroy milfoil, but those would be too big for Cushman Pond, so the friends came up with smaller mats that are 5-by-5 feet or 3-by-10.
“The minute you pull the benthic mat back up, the natives (plants) moved back in,” said Faille.
