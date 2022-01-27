CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday discussed a circulating petition calling for the town and state to add signage near North Conway Village crosswalks but seemed to decide the issue wasn’t worth dealing with.
Darlene Trafford Leavitt of Redstone, manager of Synergy, an apparel store located at 2706 White Mountain Highway, has started a petition.
“I don’t even know how many people pass through this valley in a summer, but it’s not safe,” said Trafford Leavitt told the Sun last week.
“Most towns have the yellow signs on the side that say it’s a crosswalk. We don’t even have that. And by the time summer is halfway done, the white lines are almost off the road.”
She said her staff is accustomed to hearing sounds of “screeching tires.”
“It’s a tourist town,” she said. “We don’t want to kill off any tourists.”
The petition calls on the state and town to create flashing signs at the crosswalks that extend across White Mountain Highway from Schouler Park to Badger Realty; from Synergy to Ski & Sports; and from the North Conway Olive Oil Co. to IME. On Tuesday, Selectman John Colbath asked Town Manager Tom Holmes about it.
“There’s a hullabaloo going about the crosswalks in North Conway,” said Colbath. “Are you aware of that?”
Holmes replied that he was and asked Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli to share his thoughts.
DegliAngeli said years ago they had crosswalk signs in the road that looked like a little person, but they kept getting hit by cars because of the center turn lane.
“We just couldn’t keep them because they got hit — left, right and center, all day long,” said DegliAngeli, who also said the crosswalks are repainted at least once a year.
DegliAngeli also explained that while the road itself belongs to the state, the crosswalks are controlled by the town. He pointed out that traffic moves slowly in that part of town.
Public Works Director Andrew Smith said the lighted crosswalk signs the petition calls for would cost $1,800 each.
He said unless there’s already a post there, such a sign could impact snow removal. DegliAngeli said parked cars would obscure the signs.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said the problem is jay walkers.
“So maybe building more crosswalks, Paul, that’s what you need to do,” said Seavey.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau quoted accident statistics that Police Chief Chris Mattei had provided the Sun last week. Mattei listed about 19 accidents in 2020 from Depot Road to River Road on Route 16. In 2021, there were had 18. None involved pedestrians. “I’m thinking that what we need to do is move on,” said Selectman Carl Thibodeau.
The meeting moved on.
Trafford Leavitt told the Sun Thursday she had 13 signatures and planned to make a statement on Facebook.
