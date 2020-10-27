CONWAY — Police are investigating apparent vandalism that was done to Cranmore Inn's Biden Harris sign.
The Cranmore Inn is located at 80 Kearsarge Road in North Conway Village.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said a report was taken Monday morning at 8:04 a.m. that a sign was damaged.
"It appears that the damage was intentional, but unfortunately the cameras at the inn did not pick up any video footage of the incident," said Mattei.
"This case remains under investigation. We remind the public that any damage or theft of political signs is against the law and will be prosecuted."
Innkeeper Christopher Bellis said this is the third time this month that their signs have been damaged or removed.
Bellis said that they had smaller Biden Harris signs installed on their inn's property across the street in early October where the four-by-eight-foot sign, which is damaged, is now. T
hen in a few days those signs "disappeared." The inn replaced those signs with the large sign and several signs they zip-tied to the fence on the North South Road, which is part of the inn property.
Those were installed around Oct. 10 or Oct. 12. Those signs on the fence were ripped off about a week ago.
Monday night or Tuesday morning someone attempted to rip down the large sign, which was torn in half starting from the B in Biden.
"Harris was still up there standing, but Biden was on the ground," said Bellis. "I don't know if that was intentional."
Bellis said the sign has been taped back together.
"I'm hoping to get a second four-by-eight sign because my philosophy is for every one they tear down, I'm going to replace them with two," said Bellis.
Bellis said Democrats and Republicans have been having their signs damaged in New Hampshire and around the country.
Someone recently poured a goopy substance on the door and windows of the Carroll County Republican headquarters in Conway Village. A homemade Trump sign was defaced in Ossipee.
"We would ask that if anyone has any information regarding any damage done to any signs in the Conway area please call the Conway Police Department at (603) 662-8334," said Mattei.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.