OSSIPEE — "With a heavy heart" the county's nursing home administrator Tuesday announced the first death of a resident due to COVID-19 related complications.
Mountain View Community is a 103-bed facility in Ossipee, which serves the whole county which includes Conway and Wolfeboro.
"It is with heavy heart that I note that this morning a resident passed away with respiratory issues complicated by COVID," said nursing home administrator Howie Chandler in an email update Tuesday labeled No. 116.
"Our thoughts and our prayers are with her family at this time of loss and also with our staff and residents who have lost a wonderful friend and neighbor."
He told the Sun the person was an 88-year-old woman. He declined to name her so as to make sure the family is notified.
Testing by the National Guard on Aug. 28 showed that four staff members and one resident had tested positive for the virus.
The National Guard administers the tests which are analyzed by Dartmouth Hitchcock. All but one staff member was asymptomatic.
Later on, another resident was given a positive result at Huggins Hospital. Last Friday, the Guard returned to test 100 percent of residents.
He said at that point the nursing home had a cumulative total of eight.
However, the nursing home never had a total of eight active cases as that number contains people who recovered.
On Tuesday afternoon, Chandler said there were three active cases: one resident who is hospitalized but returned to the nursing home and two asymptomatic staff member.
One staff member comes off precautions today and another will come off precautions Friday, he said. Coming off precautions means they are ready to return to work, have no symptoms and haven tested cleanly and have completed quarantine.
The National Guard is scheduled to return today to do more testing all the staff and all the residents.
Mountain View nursing home units are named after local mountains. They are Chocorua, Whittier, Green and Shaw.
"Presently we have Mt. Chocorua on precautions and out of an abundance of caution, we also have placed Mt. Shaw on precautions although no resident there has tested positive although one staff member has," said Chandler.
Mountain View began restricting visitors in the middle of March.
He said the past six months have been stressful and the death has hit the nursing home hard.
"It has been a long time to fight an enemy that you cannot see," said Chandler in his update.
"It has meant a tremendous amount of isolation for Residents and a great deal of stress for staff and for families. Until recently, the tragedy of the pandemic was theory for us and was what we read about in the paper and heard about on the TV new," Chandler said.
"Sadly, our turn has come and while every indication is that our exposure has been contained — it has left tragedy in its wake."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.