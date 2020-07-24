OSSIPEE — Carroll County's "Blueberry Czar" is encouraging people to come out to the county farm for the next few weekends to pick the bumper crop of berries. It is the third year local Scout troops have managed the 870 odd Carroll County-owned blueberry bushes off County Farm Road.
They include Troop 150 from North Conway, Troop 151 of Tamworth and, new this year, Troop 142 of Moultonborough. In total about 24 youth are involved, including several girls.
Over the years, Scouts have mulched, pruned and mowed.
County Lands Advisory Committee Chair Dale Drew of Conway, who is nicknamed the "Blueberry Czar," told the Sun in June this work dramatically improved the quality of the bushes. Today (July 25) is the third week of the harvest.
"This has been the best crop in the three years the scouts have been involved, over 300 quarts picked and everyone involved is working very hard to stay ahead of the birds," said Drew Friday.
Picking is held Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and the rain date is the same time on Sundays. The price is $5 dollars a quart. Due to COVID-19 limiting other opportunities, blueberry picking has become an important fundraiser for the Scouts, Drew said.
The Scouts made $154 dollars on July 18. The Scouts are also taking orders and can deliver. Restaurants and stores are welcome to order, too.
Picking is expected to last another three weeks.
