KEENE — State police will now have body and dash cameras and a new information system to support them after the Executive Council unanimously approved a new contract Wednesday.
The new Digital Evidence Management System for NHSP fulfills one of the recommendations of last year’s Law Enforcement Accountability and Community and Transparency commission to provide better policing across the state.
The commission was chosen by Gov. Chris Sununu following protests in reaction to the May 2020 videotaped death of George Floyd.
The contract with Utility Associates Inc. in the amount of $3,372,600 is effective upon approval and runs through Oct, 31, 2026, with an option to extend for one two-year period.
It was among a number of contracts agreed to at the council’s regular meeting, held on the road at the Colonial Theatre’s Showroom in Keene.
The contract provides the network and associated hardware to support 320 body-worn and 522 vehicle cameras. There will be two cameras per vehicle.
There will also be 31 designated wireless access points across the state.
There were five bids the state received for the system and Utility Associates had the highest scoring and lowest cost proposal, according to Robert L. Quinn, Commissioner of Safety.
Quinn thanked the governor and legislature for their support.
“This is a big change, Nate Noyes, colonel of the state police said, adding this involves a lot of data and evidence which will go out to prosecutors and defense attorneys.
He said it is long overdue and will provide better evidence and transparency, accountability of officers and noted that complaints go down and there is better communication and training.
Execurive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) questioned the cost.
Noyes said this was the lowest cost and the highest quality contract offered.
It is more of a per-month subscription. If more cars need to be replaced they might have to come back for more money.
The rates are all fixed for five years but are based on today’s numbers of vehicles.
Seven states require these by law.
The Executive Council is on its summer meeting tour of the state, visiting all five of the state’s council districts.
Three weeks ago, the meeting was held in District 1 at Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch.
This week, the meeting was in Keene, which is part of District 2. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of District 2, a Concord Democrat, was the event’s host.
In other business, at the request of Education Commissioner Frank Edleblut, the council approved a $309,558 contract for integrating chess instruction into the state education curriculum.
The contract with Chess in Schools LLC of Hendersonville, N.C., is for “high-quality instruction to all N.H. education programs throughout the state,” to integrate chess into school curriculum.
Edleblut noted the popularity of the Netflix series "Queen’s Gambit" as helping to popularize chess. The program will be launched this September. It will be integrated mostly into the math curriculum particularly at middle school and high school levels. Teachers “can own it” once it is stood up, the commissioner said. Schools can sign up to participate and it would provide a $150 stipend to the educator for training, the software, and chess boards.
Sununu said, “I love this idea.”
So does the Chess Association of New Hampshire, the commissioner said.
Two councilors voted against the contract, Kenney and Executive Councilor David Wheeler (R-Milford).
“Checkmate,” Sununu said. “You knew that was coming.”
