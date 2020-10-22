CONWAY — The Conway Community Building, which previously served as the home to Conway Parks and Recreation Department, is being razed this week to make way for a community park in Center Conway.
Three excavators and a four-man crew from Spears Brothers of Laconia were at the site this week. Demolition of the former gym was well underway Thursday morning, with crews salvaging steel beams but the gym structure demolished.
Selectmen and community benefactors Margaret and Sut Marshall of Madison are finalizing an agreement for the long-term use of the property, according to Sut Marshall.
“We have been in discussions about a memorandum of understanding with the town and we look forward to signing that agreement with selectmen,” said Sut Marshall Thursday.
As was reported last month, the Marshalls have stepped forward to pay for the demolition costs at the Community Building, which was also once home to the old Pine Tree School, and adjoining gym, both of which were formerly utilized by Parks and Rec before it moved to unused space at Kennett Middle School and the Marshall Gymnasium in 2019.
Voters gave selectmen at town meeting in spring the authority to sell the buildings and 4.3-acre parcel. However, an inspection this summer determined that both buildings contained asbestos, which altered selectmen’s plans to sell the property.
The Marshalls subsequently offered to pay for the demolition at a cost of $106,000 and are also agreeing to provide an initial donation of $50,000 toward the creation of a park for community use.
Sut Marshall said that would include the continuation of the use and maintenance of the town-owned Dick O’Brien Ballfield by the Conway Parks and Recreation Department as well as establishing a park and possibly community gardens.
Town Manager Tom Holmes read a statement at the selectmen’s Sept. 22 meeting, which said:
“The board of selectmen have decided not to sell the old Rec property but instead to keep it and maintain it as a park and ball field in Center Conway. They are accepting an offer by Sut and Margaret Marshall to pay for the demolition of the building.
“The Marshalls are also donating, over and above the demolition costs, $50,000 for the creation of community garden plots to be made available to Conway property taxpayers; some of the plots will be handicapped accessible. It is the Marshalls’ wish that the property remains free of other structures aside from a maintenance shed, playground equipment, dugouts and scoreboard associated with Dick O’Brien Field,” Holmes read.
“The proposal is being reviewed by the town attorney and will be written into a contract of memorandum of understanding for the Marshalls to review and sign.
“We are very grateful to the Marshalls for their generous gift and wonderful proposal that will allow the people of Conway, especially those in Center Conway, the use of the park and recreation area for years to come.”
At their meeting last month, Selectmen John Colbath and Mary Carey Seavey publicly thanked the Marshalls for their offer, with Selectmen’s Chair David Weathers, Vice Chair Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter joining them in voting for the motion made by Colbath and seconded by Seavey not to sell the property and to accept the Marshalls’ offer.
Colbath said he had originally been for the sale of the property and had served on a committee with Seavey, who was not in favor of selling it, but he said that the demolition of the building would have to be part of it. He said with asbestos being found at the site he had come around to change his mind and now believes that keeping the ballfield was the best community option for the future.
Seavey thanked the foresight of former selectman Ray Leavitt of Center Conway, who had championed retention of the ballfield.
Leavitt had spoken at deliberative town meeting and had written a letter to the Sun last spring urging the town not to sell the property. “As I stated at the deliberative meeting, we should not develop every piece of property just because we can. Having green space in a village is an important attribute of any town … Having the old rec property abutting the rail corridor with parking would make a natural spot for access to (a rail trail). It would make a very valuable piece of land for the town.”
In May, town residents voted 1,003-410 to allow selectmen to sell the former recreation facility located at 1808 East Main St. in Center Conway. Last year, the rec center was moved into an unused portion of Kennett Middle School. Since then, the old building has been left vacant.
Earlier this month, Holmes provided the Sun with a copy of the limited asbestos-containing materials inspection report signed by Stephen McPherson, senior safety and health professional for the Concord-based Lawson Group, a health and safety consultant.
In his Aug. 4 cover letter to Conway Public Works Director Paul DegliAngeli, McPherson wrote that the inspection of the community building took place over two separate visits, July 16 and 21.
Asbestos was found in both the old school building and in the gym. In the old school it was found in the pipes and fitting insulation; in basement floor tiles and glue daubs; in old offices and display boards.
In the gym, asbestos material was found in the floor type and tile adhesives in places like the lobby, ticket booth and gym office, the report said.
According to “Conway, New Hampshire, 1765-1997” by Janet McAllister Hounsell and Ruth Burnham Davis, the former Pine Tree School was built after a January 1914 fire destroyed its predecessor. The addition to the auditorium was built in 1974 and “portable classrooms used later on.”
A new Pine Tree School was built on Mill Street in 1990.
The old building also once served as home to Tin Mountain Conservation Center and was used by Conway Parks and Rec from 1990-2019. It also was used for voting as the Conway Community Building for over 20 years.
The stately old pines in front of the school from which it got its name came down in 1996 to make way for more parking and athletic fields. The ballfield was named after late former selectman and baseball fan Dick O’Brien (1933-2005), with an inscribed boulder dedicated in his honor shortly thereafter.
