CONWAY — Incumbent selectmen John Colbath and Steve Porter both say they will seek a third three-year term on the board of selectmen and in separate interviews touted their achievements as town fathers and their hopes for the future.
Filing period to declare candidacy for town and school office began Wednesday runs through March 5.
Colbath, 71, who signed up Wednesday morning, describes himself as a “steady, reliable” selectman who tries to listen to constituents.
In 2018, voters approved moving the town recreation department from the aging Conway Community Building to unused space in Kennett Middle School. In September 2019, a ribbon-cutting was held at the new center’s gym.
“I’m very proud of the Rec Center,” Colbath said in an interview this week. “It’s a lovely, ideal space, and to work with so many people to make it happen was just wonderful.”
Colbath said he looks forward to the move to new town hall in Conway Village being completed. Offices such as the town clerk and tax collector have yet to make the jump.
“That’s a building that could have sat vacant for a long time,” said Colbath of the former bank building. “It’s a win for the town of Conway because we need new space, and it’s a win for the community ... I think it will help bring other businesses to Conway Village.”
Colbath taught nursing at White Mountain Community College for 25 years and retired in December 2014. He still works part-time as a nurse coordinator at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. He has worked there for 30 years.
Asked for his goals for the next term, Colbath says he seeks to keep the tax rate as low as possible while addressing infrastructure needs of the town. He also looks forward to continuing talks about paid parking and bathroom access in North Conway.
“We need to move those things forward, but we need to do it in a cost-effective way,” he said.
Colbath has two sons., one of whom, Benjamin, is running for planning board. He also has seven grandchildren.
Colbath serves on a number of community boards. He chairs Conway’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, Vaughan Community Services’ board of directors, RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) and the Pastoral Council at Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church in North Conway.
“Everybody has the opportunity to make a difference, and I try to make a positive in the things I do,” he said.
Porter, 63, also touted moving the Rec Department to Kennett Middle School, saying, “I think that was a huge step in the right direction for both the taxpayers and the children.”
Porter would like to see public restrooms be installed in North Conway Village and believes they are long overdue. “It’s been a conversation piece for probably 40 years now,” said Porter of the lack of restrooms.
Porter is selectmen’s representative to the planning board, on which he sat (and chaired) for decades.
In terms of the future, “we need to work on some form of housing,” Porter said. “I know we’ve got some tools on the books in place. Now we just need to entice people to actually put the project together.
“If we don’t do any housing projects, our labor situation here in the valley is going to get beyond critical. I mean, it’s already critical today.”
Porter said the planning board should look at the possiblity of cluster developments as a means to create more housing.
For his day job, Porter works as the meat manager at Grant’s Shop & Save in Glen. He has been married to his wife, Jacqueline, for about 20 years. They have four children and several grandchildren.
The Porters live at the 200-plus-unit Lamplighter Park Mobile Home Community in Conway, where Porter is vice president of the board of directors.
Being involved with the recent effort to make Lamplighters resident-owned has given Porter insight into the housing market.
“When you look at Lamplighters, that is probably a great avenue for people to look at for affordable housing because literally if you have the land in place — yes, you’re paying a lot rent, but you can buy an affordable home in the $60,000-80,000 range,” said Porter.
“Where it’s a community-owned park, the individuals take a little bit more pride in what their lots look like. So everybody has a vested interest in the appearance and the future of the park.”
