Luigi Bartolomeo (left) is retiring from the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Seen at a Sept. 21, 2022, meeting are (from left) Bartolomeo, John Colbath, Andrew Chalmers and alternate Steve Steiner. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
CONWAY — Conway selectmen are seeking one or two candidates to serve as an alternate on the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment for a three-year term that would expire in 2026.
The board unanimously voted to advertise for candidates at the selectmen's Tuesday meeting after being informed by Town Planner Jamel Torres of the need for selectmen to fill the two regular members and one alternate seat for three-year terms through 2026.
The board voted 4-0 to reappoint Selectman John Colbath, currently ZBA chair, to the board as a regular member, and then also by a 4-0 vote named current alternate Jac Cuddy as a regular member of the five-member board (Colbath abstained during both votes).
Voting in favor were selectmen's chair David Weathers and selectmen Mary Seavey, Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter.
In terms of an alternate, Porter moved to appoint Steve Steiner, but Thibodeau noted that Steiner already serves as an alternate. Steiner’s term expires in 2025.
Colbath then proposed going to Leadership MWV to see whether any young graduates of the program might be interested in serving.
“It only meets once a month on the third Wednesday, and we don’t even meet 12 months of the year so it is a good place to start in government,” said Colbath.
He told selectmen that longtime ZBA member Luigi Bartolomeo has decided to retire from the board. His term expires in April 2023 after town meeting.
“Luigi has been a longtime member of the board but has decided this year to fully retire," Colbath said, adding, "I would like to make a motion that we craft a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the board of selectmen and that we all sign it and have Luigi come to the next meeting.
"It has been wonderful having him on board as he is an architect who brings that to the board,” said Colbath.
The board unanimously approved that motion by Colbath.
Weathers recommended that they hold off on making a selection until they advertise the opening in the paper and then to take a vote at an upcoming session.
During that discussion, Porter — who serves as selectmen’s reresentative to the planning board — asked whether a member of the planning board could also serve on the ZBA as an alternate.
“There could be people on the planning board who might want to broaden their horizons to serve on the ZBA,” said Porter.
Town Manager John Eastman and executive assistant Krista Day said that one person could serve on both boards but they could not be chair.
The ZBA has made several difficult decisions in recent months concerning signage, including regarding rulings on art/murals deemed by the town code enforcement officer Jeremy Gibbs to be signs at Settlers Green and Leavitt’s Country Bakery.
Current members are Colbath, chair; Andy Chalmers, vice chair; and Bartolomeo, Jon Hebert and Richard Pierce.
The principal role of the Zoning Board of Adjustment is to review and rule on zoning ordinance relief applications seeking variances, special exceptions, or appeals of decisions made by administrative officials.
Day said on Thursday the ad for the ZBA alternate has yet to be drafted but will be sent to the Sun in the coming days. Anyone interested in serving may send a letter of interest and qualificvations to kday@conwaynh.org.
