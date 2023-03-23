luigi

Luigi Bartolomeo (left) is retiring from the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Seen at a Sept. 21, 2022, meeting are (from left) Bartolomeo, John Colbath, Andrew Chalmers and alternate Steve Steiner. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Conway selectmen are seeking one or two candidates to serve as an alternate on the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment for a three-year term that would expire in 2026.

The board unanimously voted to advertise for candidates at the selectmen's Tuesday meeting after being informed by Town Planner Jamel Torres of the need for selectmen to fill the two regular members and one alternate seat for three-year terms through 2026.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.