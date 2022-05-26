OSSIPEE — A local woman was sentenced to 10 months behind bars Wednesday after pleading guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated and injuring a pedestrian while driving drunk last year.
In December, a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury indicted Ariel LeBourveau, 42, of Conway on a felony aggravated driving while intoxicated for an incident that took place in North Conway on Aug. 20 near CVS. LeBourveau's truck struck Cheryl Hewlett, then 62, of Seabrook, breaking her arm.
On Wednesday afternoon, LeBourveau was before Judge Amy Ignatius for a plea and sentencing hearing.
Per a plea deal, LeBourveau was given a 12-month jail sentence, with two months suspended, to commence at 9 a.m. June 15. She also was fined $1,240 fine and ordered to pay $250 in restitution. In addition, her driver's license was suspended for 18 months, dating back to Oct. 10, 2021, and she must use an interlock device when her license is restored. She also must complete the jail's Transition Re-Entry Under Supportive Treatment (TRUST) program before her license can be reinstated.
The victim addressed the court, though portions were difficult to hear because of the court's loud air-handling system.
Hewlett told the judge she felt the sentence was lacking and that she had also suffered a concussion, as well as a nose bleed due to her glasses being knocked off her face. She said she still has issues with her nose and has been having headaches and sleep disruption.
"I can't even explain the feeling I felt when the truck hit my head. It just, like, shook me," said Hewlett. "And I'll still feel that feeling, and it will wake me up out of a sound sleep."
She added that while her insurance covered most of the cost of her medical care, there have been some added out-of-pocket expenses. She asked the attorneys to include restitution, and $250 was agreed upon by the prosecution and defense.
Ignatius told Hewlett she understood, but the sentence was actually a "reasonable balancing of the different interests."
Judges look at punishment, rehabilitation and deterrence when sentencing.
Asked if she wanted to say anything, LeBourveau, in a voice baely audible from the gallery, apologized to Hewlett and she "knew better" than to drive drunk. Ignatius reiterated LeBourveau's words because they were so hard to hear.
During the sentencing, Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair gave a summary of the case against LeBourvea,u who was represented by attorney Allison Ambrose of the Meredith branch of Wescott Law.
The case was outlined in a press release from Conway Police Sgt. Dominic Torch, who wrote on Aug. 24 that "when officers arrived Aug. 20 at about 6:40 p.m. on Route 16 in the area of CVS Pharmacy and Burger King, they located the victim, a 62-year-old woman from Seabrook, N.H., laying on the pavement, being tended to by the Center Conway Fire Chief (Glenn Merrill), who was off-duty at the time."
Police said witnesses told them a black Dodge Ram truck driven by LeBourveau was heading southbound down Route 16 when it drifted outside the travel portion of the roadway, striking the woman who had been walking southbound.
Master Patrolman Ryan True arrested LeBourveau.
A probable cause statement by Sgt. Ryan Wallace said True "observed LeBourveau to have bloodshot and glassy eyes and detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage" coming from her.
Wallace said she admitted to having recently consumed alcohol.
True administered field sobriety tests and she gave off "clues" of intoxication.
LeBourveau was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of drugs or liquor, said Wallace.
Hewlett's husband, Harold, later told Wallace that Cheryl was discharged from the hospital with a fractured left arm and a concussion.
Wallace said due to the "totality of circumstances," the offense rose to a felony charge.
