CONWAY — A lot has changed since Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon first applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to assist firefighters amid the COVID-19 pandemic in early April.
Solomon learned Aug. 11 that the Conway Village Fire District received $2,714 out of $7.8 million in direct assistance grants to 340 fire departments nationwide through the agency’s FY2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental program.
“The good news is we got the grant, but there are so many hoops you have to jump through, I’m not sure I’m going to accept it,” Solomon told the Sun on Aug. 12.
The chief said when he first filled out the grant request, he and other fire chiefs “essentially were asked to guess what we needed for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).
“Now we need different things, and those things cost way more than the money I have,” he said.
Chiefs had been asked to list what they need “X amount of gowns” and “X amount of N95 masks.”
But Solomon said: “I want to be able to move the money around and get the best bang for our buck."
Chiefs were instructed to reach out to their FEMA representative if they wanted to go a different route with the funds. Solomon did that just before noon Wednesday and got the news he was looking for.
“He thinks we can work through the process to buy the reusable N95s, so I will be accepting the grant,” Solomon stated in an email.
Solomon has found a Granite State company that sells reusable N95 masks, and while they cost a bit more than a typical N95 mask, in the long run, it will be a cost-savings to the department.
Solomon said the grant is actually for $2,850, of which 95 percent is federally funded and 5 percent is local/state-funded.
“Our biggest issue with the N95 masks is that they are unbelievably expensive,” he said. “Right now, you can only get small quantities, and they are coming from China.”
Solomon has an IChief account (International Association of Fire Chiefs) through Amazon, where he can purchase a box of 20 N95 masks for $150.
“Before COVID-19, you could get a box of 20 for $15,” Solomon said. “We’re reusing our disposable masks as much as possible, but you can only do that so often.”
The AFG-S Program includes grants to the following N.H. fire departments: Keene, $44,161; Lebanon, $42,745; Canaan, $1,524; Tilton-Northfield; Raymond, $4,047; Stratham, $3,608; Rindge, $11,379; Plaistow, $18,017; and Weare, $2,689.
According to a release from FEMA, “The Fiscal Year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program-COVID-19 Supplemental is a supplemental funding opportunity under the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. AFG is one of three FEMA grant programs that focus on enhancing the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire and fire-related hazards."
It added that “FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the recipient agencies. It is the recipient agency’s responsibility to manage its grant award within federal guidelines with technical assistance and monitoring provided by FEMA Fire Program Specialists."
