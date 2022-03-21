CONWAY — The owners of homes that are over 122 years old should be on the lookout for a survey from the town.
Selectmen Tuesday agreed to the Historic District Commission’s request to have surveys sent to property owners with homes built at least 122 years ago.
“Basically what has happened is the Historic District Commission has been reactivated and their goal is to verify the oldest homes in Conway,” explained Chairman David Weathers.
The decision comes after selectmen have taken criticism from community members including this newspaper that more needs to be done to protect Conway’s character. In December, the circa 1911-built former Valley Jewelers in Conway Village was flattened to help the Brown Church with parking and expansion plans.
The survey will ask for the property owners’ names, email and physical address.
Other data sought includes mailing address, date the home was constructed/documentation of said date, the names of the original occupants, the history of the house including when additions were made.
A draft of the survey that is in the selectmen’s briefing materials, says that information collected will be kept confidential. The draft says the survey will also be able to be completed online.
Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen the mailing will be sent to homes built in 1900 or prior based on the town’s assessing records. He said the cost to the town of the mailer is about $1,000. A link to the survey would also be posted at conwaynh.org. Selectmen needed to approve the money because the commission doesn’t have a budget of its own.
Selectman Steve Porter said the committee felt that a mass mailing would be the best way to get the information because the mailing “would be less intimidating for the homeowner.” Porter believes many homeowners would like their properties to be recognized as historic.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said the survey should have a cover letter to explain what this survey is about and Holmes replied the Historic District Commission should draft the letter.
Selectman John Colbath made a motion to fund and send the survey. It passed 5-0.
The Historic District Commission consists of chair Ken Rancourt, selectmen’s representative Porter, Secretary David Robinson, Alane Bamburger, Heather Corrigan, Ray Lawrence. Penny Merrill, Sally Smith and Brian Wiggin.
