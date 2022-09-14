CONWAY — A tie vote between N.H. House District 1 candidates Mike DiGregorio and Mark Hounsell will be decided today by drawing lots in Concord as neither wanted a recount.

This marks the second tie vote Conway has had this year. During town elections April 12, a warrant article calling for $399,999 to be spent on public bathrooms in North Conway initially tied 581-581. A recount petition was filed and a few weeks later, a board of local officials determined the bathrooms won by one vote as a voting machine had counted a “yes” vote as blank.

