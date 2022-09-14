The New Hampshire Secretary of State's Office has used this leather bottle and balls to break election ties for decades. On Thursday, Secretary of State David Scanlan will use it to break a tie between Conway state representative candidates Mike DiGregorio or Mark Hounsell. (ANNA FAY PHOTO)
Mark Hounsell of Conway tied with Mike DiGregorio for the third Republican spot for N.H. House District 1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mike DiGregorio of Conway tied with Mark Hounsell for the third Republican spot for N.H. House District 1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — A tie vote between N.H. House District 1 candidates Mike DiGregorio and Mark Hounsell will be decided today by drawing lots in Concord as neither wanted a recount.
This marks the second tie vote Conway has had this year. During town elections April 12, a warrant article calling for $399,999 to be spent on public bathrooms in North Conway initially tied 581-581. A recount petition was filed and a few weeks later, a board of local officials determined the bathrooms won by one vote as a voting machine had counted a “yes” vote as blank.
On Tuesday night, DiGregorio tied Hounsell with 445 votes apiece in the four-person Republican field for three seats in the district that covers Conway.
It didn’t start out as a tie. Hounsell had 439 votes, making him the winner by one vote over DiGregorio in the machine count. Then, when write-ins were counted, DiGregorio picked up seven votes and Hounsell picked up six, making them even at 445.
“Secretary of State (David) Scanlan will cast lots Thursday at 10:30 am in order to declare a winner. Neither Mike nor I will petition for a recount. It is in God’s hands,” said Hounsell Wednesday.
A press release from Scanlan’s office said, “A public tie breaker will be conducted in the Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday, September 15th, at 10:30 a.m to determine the winner of the third position on the General Election ballot.”
Scanlan told the Sun the state uses a leather bottle with numbered wooden balls to break ties. He said the candidates choose a ball and then the balls are placed in the bottle which is shaken up.
“We’ll roll one of the balls through the neck of the bottle, and whichever number rolls out first will be the winner of the race,” said Scanlan.
Scanlan said it’s the only tie he’s aware of in this election cycle in New Hampshire. “Ties are not frequent, but they are also not uncommon,” he said.
Informed it was the second tie in Conway this year, Scanlan replied, “That doesn’t surprise me.”
Scanlan said someone could request a recount before 5 p.m. Friday.
But Hounsell said neither he nor DiGregorio wants to go through the recount process.
DiGregorio, reached by phone, said he feels the same way as Hounsell. He said they both plan to attend the drawing. DiGregorio said he doesn’t want to “prolong the process.”
“I’m satisfied with the results from the town, and we’ll flip a coin or however they solve the problem,” said DiGregorio, adding, “Both Mark and I are fine with doing whatever the secretary of state suggests.”
Advancing to the Nov. 8 general election in House District 1 were incumbent Karen Umberger (578 votes) and Frank McCarthy (457). Joe Mosca dropped out of the race, but still got 107 votes.
The eventual winners will face Democrats Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, both incumbents, and newcomer David Paige in November. In Tuesday’s Democratic balloting, Paige got 482 votes, Buco got 512 and Woodcock got 559 votes.
According to Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell, 1,568 ballots were cast in Conway, of which 908 were Republican ballots and 660 were Democratic ballots.
“There were 6,526 voters registered on the checklist as of Primary Day — 2,123 Democratic, 1,771 Republican and 2,632 undeclared voters,” according to Inkell.
Publisher Mark Guerringue contributed to this report.
