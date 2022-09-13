04-07-21 Scott Kudrick front

Short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick is being sued by the town of Conway because they say he is violating the zoning ordinance. He and his attorneys don't see it that way. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Legal briefs recently filed by a Conway short-term rental owner and the New Hampshire Association of Realtors aim to make the case to the state Supreme Court that STRs are legal under the town of Conway's zoning ordinance.

Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a 2021 vote that saw residents rejecting a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town. Voters did, however, give selectmen the authority to regulate STRs.

