CONWAY — Legal briefs recently filed by a Conway short-term rental owner and the New Hampshire Association of Realtors aim to make the case to the state Supreme Court that STRs are legal under the town of Conway's zoning ordinance.
Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a 2021 vote that saw residents rejecting a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town. Voters did, however, give selectmen the authority to regulate STRs.
Selectmen followed up by filing for a declaratory judgment against Kudrick, who owns multiple STRs in town, in Carroll County Superior Court. Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick in January, so selectmen then appealed to the high court.
The town’s brief filed July 25 asks the court to decide “whether the trial court erroneously interpreted the ‘permissive’ Conway Zoning Ordinance to allow short-term rentals that are not owner-occupied in the residential districts.”
Kudrick is represented by Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester.
The attorneys have asked the court to decide a different question: "whether the trial court correctly decided that the Defendant-Appellee’s short-term rental properties meet the definition of a “residential/ dwelling unit,” as defined in the Conway Zoning Ordinance."
Kudrick argues the court should agree with Ignatius' "well-reasoned" opinion. He argues that the ordinance doesn't require residential dwelling units to be owner-occupied and Kudrick's properties meet the definition of a residential dwelling unit.
Kudrick's attorneys say the owner occupation requirement applies only to "transient" lodging properties defined as lacking kitchens. Kudrick's properties have kitchens.
Kudrick's attorney add that Portsmouth prevailed in the 2019 state Supreme Court case Working Stiff Partners, LLC v. City of Portsmouth because Portsmouth definition of dwelling unit specifically excluded transient occupancies.
The town's attorneys and those from the New Hampshire Planners association argue that "residential/dwelling unit" along with "living as a household" mean the occupants plan to live there permanently.
But to Kudrick's side, "living as a household" means the occupants are using the home for residential activities.
"They use accommodations at their disposal to conduct the same activities that they would conduct in their own homes — mainly cooking, eating, sleeping, and sanitation," said Kudrick's attorneys. "As a result, their use is residential."
Both Kudrick and the Realtors Association also note that the residential dwelling unit definition doesn't mention transient occupation.
