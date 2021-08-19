CONWAY — The first hearing date in the town of Conway’s lawsuit against short-term rental owners has been set for October in Carroll County Superior Court.
In April, voters rejected warrant articles that would allow short-term rentals anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town. They did, however, approve an article allowing the town to regulate and license such rentals.
Since then, the town filed a petition for a declaratory judgment asking the courts to decide the legality of non-owner-occupied STRs in Conway's residential areas.
The case is called "Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, individually and as a Representative of a Class of Similarly Situated Defendants." Kudrick owns several rental properties in town.
Through its petition filed in June, the town seeks:
• An order certifying the defendant class as including all owners and operators of the properties used for short-term rentals within the town’s residential zoning districts that are not owner-occupied, and providing for appropriate notice to class members.
• A declaration that the Conway Zoning Ordinance does not permit short-term rentals in the residential districts that are not owner-occupied.
The town's argument is the ordinance is "permissive," meaning it describes property uses that are permitted or permitted by special exception and short-term rentals isn't one of them.
The gist of Kudrick's argument is that renting a property for a short time doesn’t make it a commercial use that requires owner occupancy. That owner-occupancy requirement should apply only to entities like bed and breakfasts that don’t have kitchens in each dwelling unit, court filings say.
The town filed a motion to ask the judge to make this lawsuit apply to all the owners in town and estimates there may be as many as 500.
However, Kudrick's attorney's object and say the issue is the interpretation of the town's zoning ordinance so a class is unnecessary and is counterproductive because each owner would have unique defenses and sorting them out would be expensive.
Kurdrick is asking the court: to determine that STRs in Conway don’t have to be owner-occupied; to deny the town’s request for class certification; to allow Kudrick to use various defenses if the court agrees with Conway’s zoning ordinance; to find that the town’s interpretation of its zoning ordinance is “patently unreasonable”; and to award Kudrick attorneys’ fees.
Kudrick’s attorneys are Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester.
The town is represented by town counsel Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine, and Russ Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield LLP.
A hearing on pending motions has been scheduled for Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. in Superior Court. A ruling wouldn't necessarily happen after the hearing as judges often deliberate over the arguments and issue a written order at a later date.
The attorneys and the judge seem to agree that the issue of whether the defendants are a class should be addressed before the court looks at the zoning ordinance.
"A motion for class certification is pending before the court, and resolution of this issue will guide the appropriate scheduling of this matter," said a motion by Hilliard and Malia, who had agreement from Kudrick's counsel.
"Accordingly, the parties request that the submission of a case structuring order be deferred until 20 days after the court's ruling on the pending motion for class certification."
Judge Amy Ignatius granted the motion on Tuesday to defer case structuring.
Meanwhile, town zoning ordinances are subject to change every year at the annual town meeting, which is typically held in April. It's possible the ordinance could be changed one way or another before the lawsuit is settled. That would affect the outcome because the case is centered around the wording of the ordinance.
The selectmen, the planning board and groups of 25 residents may all propose changes in the ordinance. Petitioned articles would be due between 90 and 120 days before the town’s annual meeting.
Conway’s 2022 deliberative session is set for March 2. So, petitioners would need to get 25 signatures on their petitions and submit those articles to the town between Nov. 2 and Dec. 2.
Many of the short-term rentals in the area belong to the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, which was formed this spring. Its president, David Cavanaugh, said recently that the association is thinking about putting together a warrant article as well as suggesting state law changes.
“We look forward to the litigation and this is just the first step," said Cavanaugh in a statement to the Sun Thursday. "Our goal is to protect all property owners' rights, as our members are not just short-term rental owners. They include many people that believe property rights should not be trampled in an effort to accomplish interests that can be gained by less restrictive means. There are already laws and ordinances to protect citizens and property owners alike from nuisances such as noise, on-street parking, fireworks, and other quality of life issues.
"As the Town continues to fight, our membership and legal defense fund is growing.”
Meanwhile, town officials haven't pursued drafting a proposal.
Asked Thursday, Town Manager Tom Holmes had no comment for this story.
