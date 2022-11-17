CONWAY — Selectmen will discuss a proposed paid parking program for North Conway Village at their meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, Nov. 22, starting at 4 p.m. at town hall. Also on the agenda will be a debriefing of how the voting went at the town garage and the possibility of adding more lights to Pollard Street.
Several summers ago, the town instituted paid parking for out-of-towners at Davis Park, First Bridge and Smith Eastman Landing — $20 per day or $3 per hour at Smith Eastman.
Now town staff propose charging for parking in North Conway Village. According to Town Manager John Eastman, Public Works Director Andrew Smith will present details of the new paid parking plan.
"It's paid parking throughout the entire village, which would include Norcross, Main Street and some side streets and our leased parking that we have by HEB (Engineers)," said Eastman.
Eastman told selectmen that Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz and several area business owners have expressed interest in attending.
The Sun spoke to Eastman by phone Wednesday. He said the presentation he and Smith have been working on will include options for selectmen to choose from.
They will suggest that there be provisions made for local workers, perhaps in the lot near HEB. There wouldn't be employee parking along Main Street.
"If you want to park right in front of Zeb's (for free), that's not going to happen," said Eastman.
The area where he and Smith want to put in paid parking is along Main Street from Depot Street up to Pine Street. Money raised from the program would offset the cost of the town's public works department.
Whether the program runs year-round and seven days a week would be up to selectmen. The selectmen can approve the plan without asking voters at town meeting. But even if selectmen approve paid parking at their Nov. 22 meeting, it would probably take until next May 1 to implement the program.
The program would involve using a phone app because sidewalks are too narrow to support bulky pay stations, Eastman said.
Last month, selectmen discussed eliminating parking spaces in front of the North Conway Fire Station so that fire trucks could more easily turn north out of the station. Selectmen noted they might turn a town-owned parcel between the golf course and the community center into a small parking lot.
The Sun Wednesday asked if there has been any progress on converting the lot into parking spaces, and Eastman replied that he hoped to have a briefing on that at the Nov. 22 meeting as well.
The meeting will likely be very busy. Among things the board will talk about is how the 2022 general election, held at the town garage, went.
School Board member Conway Village Commissioner Mike DiGregorio attended Tuesday's meeting and put in his two cents' worth. DiGregorio was among several local Republicans who ran unsuccessfully for the District 1 state representative seats from Conway.
"I did hear from several people that left because the lines were just too long and they couldn't stay for whatever reason, based on the turnout, those people were probably Republicans," he said.
DiGregorio suggested that the polls have more check-in lines. He also said the town and school should start working together so elections can be held at Kennett High School again, where there's more parking.
Eastman agreed that moving town polls to the school would make sense because of the large turnout and the need for parking. Other communities have their election at the schools. Eastman added that the school district sets its calendar a year-and-a-half in advance so the town has to be more proactive.
"I'd like to invite Superintendent Kevin Richard here and start that conversation because we've got to get out in front of it," said Eastman. "I think we need to have the discussion now."
At another point in Tuesday's meeting, Eastman said Mike and Carol DiGregorio have asked about having street lights installed or activated on Pollard Street, which are busy trick or treating neighborhoods on Halloween but are dark.
Carol DiGregorio wasn't at the meeting, but Mike DiGregorio spoke to it. He said that area of town is busy with walkers. He said this might be a good time to consider adding lights because new technology makes lighting less expensive and reduces glare.
Selectmen's Chairman David Weathers encouraged DiGregorio to talk with his neighbors and identify areas in the neighborhood where lights should go, and then come back on Nov. 22 and report back to the selectmen.
