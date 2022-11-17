John Eastman 111522

Conway town manager John Eastman says selectmen Nov. 22 will be discussing explaining paid parking through North Conway Village. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen will discuss a proposed paid parking program for North Conway Village at their meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, Nov. 22, starting at 4 p.m. at town hall. Also on the agenda will be a debriefing of how the voting went at the town garage and the possibility of adding more lights to Pollard Street. 

Several summers ago, the town instituted paid parking for out-of-towners at Davis Park, First Bridge and Smith Eastman Landing — $20 per day or $3 per hour at Smith Eastman. 

