CONWAY — The need for ordinances protecting historic structures in town was raised at the selectmen's Tuesday meeting, following a similar discussion by the planning board at their Feb. 11 meeting.
Sparking the discussions was a proposal by LP Gas, Inc. (Eastern Propane) to demolish a 1771 structure that reputedly once served as a town meeting place in Conway’s first years.
The planning board, after discussion mostly devoted to the concerns of abutters about the facility’s proposed impact to their neighborhood, approved the proposal, 6-0.
Prior to those discussions, during public comment, Brian P. Wiggin, vice president of the Conway Historical Society and past co-chair of the town of Conway’s 250th celebration, rose to read a letter he had emailed to Town Planning Director Tom Irving that day.
He was accompanied by historical society president Ken Rancourt.
His voice rising in anger, Wiggin read aloud his letter about the history of the former Capt. Joshua Heath/Ebenezer Burbank home, stating:
“Watch out, folks, the wrecking ball is at it again. This time the victim is the oldest governmental and perhaps the most important historical structure in the town of Conway. When will this nonsense end? When will we say enough is enough? What structures will be next? The White Steeple Methodist Church in Conway? The Gibson House in North Conway? The Redstone Hotel of quarry lore?”
He continued to read, providing further historical background on the structure that sits close to Route 302, diagonally opposite Cobble Pond Farms gas station.
“The building of concern tonight held Conway's very first town meetings long before we had a Town Hall ... Our forefathers all congregated there to formulate our Town of Conway — names we all recognize such as Eastman, Osgood, Harriman, Page, Dolloff, Farrington, Walker and Merrill. What would they think of the destruction of (this) home?”
He asked whether Eastern Propane had considered the possibility of renovating the structure rather than demolish it.
“It certainly would be appreciated by so many in the valley as The Conway Sun recently demonstrated in its Tele-Talk question.," said Wiggin.
Toward the end of the meeting, board vice chair Ben Colbath asked representatives of Eastern Propane if they had given any consideration to saving the historic home and barn.
“I asked if there was any possibility if the structure could be saved and taken apart and reassembled someplace else,” Colbath told the Sun Thursday.
“They said they had reached out to Scott Campbell of Maine Mountain Post & Beam of Brownfield, Maine and that he had done a walk-through, but that barn had too much wear and tear and damage over the years," Colbath said.
"As for the house, they said he said that he was interested in the framing, but that he would not be able to get to it for a year and a half out.”
Calls placed to Eastern Propane were not returned as of press time.
Colbath later joined in on selectmen’s Tuesday meeting, held on Zoom and gave them the same account.
Colbath — who is the son of Conway Selectman John Colbath — said he was speaking as a citizen and not representing the planning board.
He said he would like selectmen to reactivate efforts to have a historical structure committee.
“It would be nice if we did have some provisions to sort of guide us in the future because there have been some historical buildings that have been razed," Ben Colbath said. "It would help us inform our decisions how much we value these properties and how much we should be protecting them and what our parameters should be.”
A historic preservation committee was established in 2016, when the 1793-built former Homestead Restaurant in North Conway was razed to make way for an AutoZone store. That structure had been built by Revolutionary War veteran Amos Barnes.
Selectman Steve Porter, who is the board’s representative to the planning board, chaired that committee. He says the committee was never abolished but has been inactive. Members other than himself include North Conway businesswoman Kim Beals and Rancourt of the CHS.
Both he and fellow selectmen John Colbath and Mary Seavey Tuesday agreed that the committee ought to be made active again but needs to be strengthened.
“That commission needs to be given some authority … Just being an advisory committee doesn’t seem to have worked,” said John Colbath.
Porter agreed. “I think the board needs to decide if they are to allow the commission to go further than just gathering information as far as buildings being potential (ones to be identified)… You need more people to join that board as a whole and give them something more to do (than just compile an inventory),” Porter said.
Seavey said she sat on a historic commission for 12 years outside the valley, which educated her on how such boards can help preserve local structures.
“We don’t have the buildings here to do districts. You’ve got to look at it maybe as individual homes that are historic as you’ll have a hard time with districts. But you did a good job, getting it started,” said Seavey.
“Well, I think we do need to move forward,” said Porter, saying he still hears disparaging comments about the destruction of the Homestead to make way for the AutoZone and now the Eastern Propane proposal for the former Heath house in Center Conway.
“Maybe giving the committee the ability to turn around and sort of tag certain places as, ‘OK, these are historic landmarks, let’s work with the town of Conway to see if we can’t preserve these structures,’” Porter suggested.
“You can get (grant) money for it,” said Seavey, adding, “It works both ways.”
John Colbath said, “Done. Let’s move this forward.”
Porter after the meeting said he wants to encourage anyone iterested in serving on the committee to email Town Manager Tom Holmes at tholmes@conwaynh.org.
