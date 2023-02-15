Conway Selectmen 21423

Selectman Mary Carey Seavey (second from right) makes a motion Tuesday to rescind an article calling for about $242,000 for paid parking. From left, Steve Porter, John Colbath, David Weathers, Seavey and Carl Thibodeau. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — On Tuesday, selectmen voted to take a paid parking article off the warrant, but a majority of board members later said they are still interested in pursuing the concept while admitting it’s not ready to present to voters this year.

Selectmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to remove the $242,000 article from the town warrant, and will make a motion to take out the same amount of money from the budget at the Deliberative Town Meeting in March.

