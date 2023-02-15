Selectman Mary Carey Seavey (second from right) makes a motion Tuesday to rescind an article calling for about $242,000 for paid parking. From left, Steve Porter, John Colbath, David Weathers, Seavey and Carl Thibodeau. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — On Tuesday, selectmen voted to take a paid parking article off the warrant, but a majority of board members later said they are still interested in pursuing the concept while admitting it’s not ready to present to voters this year.
Selectmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to remove the $242,000 article from the town warrant, and will make a motion to take out the same amount of money from the budget at the Deliberative Town Meeting in March.
Originally, the board voted to put the money in the operating budget but the budget committee and business leaders objected so they made it a warrant article. At least for the time being the money remains in the budget.
Selectmen Mary Carey Seavey said she was concerned about the lack of cellphone service in the village and that a new tower would not be in place by May when paid parking is to begin. Selectmen expected to have visitors pay with a phone-based app. She made a motion to rescind the article.
“If it’s not taken off the public hearings tomorrow night, I will make a motion at the deliberative to take that out of the budget,” said Seavey.
The public hearing on the budget occurred after deadline Wednesday. Budget Committee Chairman Peter Donohoe told the Sun they can change the budget but selectmen’s representative John Colbath said the money can only be removed by the deliberative session voters.
The other selectmen agreed with Seavey to remove the warrant article but they offered different reasons for doing so which was the issue needed more study and less emotion.
“I’ll make the comments that there has been opposition saying that we did not do a proper study and the research on this, and I’m not sure if they meant for the number of spaces or for the amount of income or for the need,” said Chairman David Weathers. “But I’m in agreement with Mary that if it takes one more year, so we have this information, so there isn’t any concerns or confusion from the public, I think that’s a good thing.”
Weathers added he thinks paid parking will turn out to be a good revenue source that won’t hurt businesses.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau agreed the issue needs more study. He said there needs to be more research on the number of business employees who live in town or elsewhere.
“I am 100 percent in favor of it; I think it’d be a good source of revenue,” said Thibodeau. “But we need to have more ducks in a straighter line before we present this to the voters.”
Colbath said while he’s “adamantly” in favor of paid parking, the issue could wait. He chastised the Sun for a headline stating the paid parking hearing would be held Wednesday. Colbath said the hearings are for the town, school and precinct warrant items, not paid parking.
“So unfortunately, I agree with Mary, take it off. It’s far too emotional an issue,” said Colbath. “Nobody is being rational about it at this point.”
