CONWAY — Selectmen last week began mulling which road projects they would like to see on the State of New Hampshire’s Ten Year Plan, and East Conway Road and an intersection in Intervale topped the list.
The state is looking for input for their 2023-32 Ten Year Transportation Plan, and the deadline for town to come up with ideas is July 1.
Selectman Steve Porter, who is the selectmen’s representative to the Conway Planning Board, said he would like to see the intersection at Intervale Cross Road and Route 16 fixed. The intersection is near the Scenic Vista, and a hotel with about 100 rooms and a restaurant has been approved to be built nearby.
“I think that intersection fails on a daily basis as it stands right now,” said Porter.
“So you put a hotel in that situation, we should at least look for the state to look at trying to modify that to keep traffic flow moving and safer than what it is at this current time,” he said.
The Intervale intersection is served only by a stop sign.
Porter suggested a traffic light or roundabout could be possible ways to make the intersection safer. He said that intersection is a “ticking time bomb” and “it’s only a matter a matter of time before something major happens.”
The surface of East Conway Road has long been complained about by local residents, said Public Works Director Andrew Smith.
East Conway Road is owned by the State of New Hampshire.
He said there is a 4-mile stretch near Jessie’s Store and a 3-mile section by the Chatham line that desperately needs improving.
“The estimate has always been about a million bucks per mile to rebuild a road,” said Smith, adding might be slightly less for East Conway.
Selectmen, Town Manager Tom Holmes and Smith talked about how there have been discussions in the past about the town taking over the road if the state agrees to rebuild it first.
“Let’s go for the whole section,” said Selectman Steve Porter. “Go big or go home.”
Selectmen voted 5-0 to suggest rebuilding portions of East Conway Road and improving the Intervale Cross Road intersection to the North Country Council, a body that vets projects in the northern part of the state for the DOT.
Towns like Conway have until Sept. 6 to turn their ideas for the Ten Year Plan into finalized proposals.
Those proposals are vetted by North Country Council in the fall and then they will be revised again in the spring of 2023.
The final 10 year plan is approved by GACIT, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation, which is made up of the five Executive Councilors and the Commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, then there are public hearings before it’s sent to the legislature and governor.
The town already has two projects on a draft Ten Year Plan. One is to do a roundabout or light at the intersection of East Conway Road and Route 302, and the other is to do the second part of the Main Street Project — improvements to the Route 16/Route 153 intersection.
