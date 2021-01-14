CONWAY — Selectmen recently mulled the idea of putting engraved diamond-shaped pavers on Conway Village sidewalk, but one vocal village resident wasn’t having any part of the idea, which was presented by Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the pavers could be installed as part of the Main Street Project.The overall Main Street Project involves road and sidewalk reconstruction, improved drainage, improved traffic flow and pedestrian safety upgrades.
Crawford said engraved granite pavers could be sold and the money raised used for beautification in Conway and North Conway.
The Conway Village sidewalks are going to be concrete. DegliAngeli said the pavers would be in a different configuration than the pavers in North Conway. The Conway Village pavers could be in groups of four that form a diamond shape in the middle of the sidewalk, a concept he sketched out on a white board at the meeting.
Each engraved paver would be 12 inches square; the diamond would consist of four. When a batch of pavers is sold, a concrete paver would be removed and the granite pavers installed.
The batches of four pavers would be spaced 30 feet apart and there could be a total of 80 paver locations and a total of 320 pavers to sell. The cost of the change order in the Main Street project is $12,000 for the concrete bricks where the pavers would go. When batches of pavers are sold, the forms would be removed and the pavers installed.
Crawford said batches of pavers would be installed once per year.
The chamber, for a fee, would provide administrative, sales and accounting services, said Crawford told the Sun on Tuesday.
The pavers in North Conway go across the sidewalk like striping. Diamonds were proposed in Conway Village because striped horizontal pavers would not stretch across the entire sidewalk and there would be gaps on either side.
“I think this would be very nice and would be attractive,” said Crawford, who said the pavers could be sold for $500 or so. The profit might be $100. “It’s a pretty small margin.”
Crawford hopes to meet with selectmen about this again Jan. 19.
Crawford said the $12,000 cost of putting in the pavers would be borne by the Mount Washington Valley Preservation Society. Revenues would be split between Conway and North Conway. She said this was also the practice with paver sales in North Conway. She said 400 pavers have been sold in North Conway since around 2005, adding there are a total of about 500 paver spaces in North Conway.
“In the first year or two you’re going to be able to, especially with the pandemic, I’m sure there will be a lot of people interested in supporting this,” said Crawford. “So, you’ll see a large amount of money come through, and then it will be an ongoing until you sell them all.”
DegliAngeli said selectmen have until late May.
Conway Village resident Mark Hounsell was allowed to comment during the meeting.
“I sure don’t like them or want them in Conway Village,” said Hounsell. “I see these pavers being sold to the people who have no connection here, but have money and can shell out $500 for paver.”
Hounsell said if the pavers had to be installed, they could also be used to commemorate the history of Conway Village. For instance, Hounsell said mills in Conway Village in 1909 produced more board feet of lumber than any other mill in the world.
Crawford said someone could come up with a list of historical figures that could be commemorated and a number of pavers could be set a side for them.
“Anything is possible,” said Crawford.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said she thought local people would want to put their names on pavers to commemorate where they went to school or what church they attended.
“I’d like to see my family name in Conway,” said Seavey, who later added a committee could be formed to investigate village history.
Selectman John Colbath liked the diamond shape and said perhaps one quarter of every diamond could be set aside for historical information.
“Don’t sell them to some rich guy from Swampscott who is only passing through,” said Hounsell.
Selectmen’s chair David Weathers said he wouldn’t want to leave out anybody when it comes to the historical pavers.
“I’m worried about somebody coming down the road saying, ‘Well, why wasn’t my family or this heritage brought up?’” said Weathers.
Crawford replied, “I have been in that tight spot many times in my career. And what I have always leaned on is that I am able to show that there was a process, a due process, that there wasn’t any shenanigans going on, that nobody paid to make sure they got it.”
On Tuesday, Hounsell told the selectmen he didn’t want the sidewalk diamonds because he thinks they will cause the sidewalk to fall apart faster.
