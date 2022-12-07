CONWAY — Selectmen decided Tuesday to move forward with a proposed paid parking plan for North Conway; however, a lengthy town meeting process stretches ahead that could affect its fate.
Tuesday was D-Day for selectmen as the budget must be handed off to the municipal budget committee next week.
The discussion occurred near the beginning of the meeting, and public comment wasn’t taken until the end. The selectmen ultimately voted 3-2 to add $242,000 to the 2023 operating budget to install paid parking, with Chairman David Weathers and Steve Porter in the minority, and Carl Thibodeau, Mary Carey Seavey and John Colbath voting yes.
Weathers and Porter wanted a separate warrant article rather than putting the plan in the budget.
The budget committee will mull it until deliberative session in March. At that time, the budget committee will make recommendations, and voters can adjust the budget either up or down.
At the polls in April, residents can vote up or down on the budget. If it doesn’t pass, a default operating budget kicks in.
The packed meeting at town hall on Tuesday — about 40 people attended — showed concern about the plan runs high. Many attendees were business leaders from North Conway Village who say metered parking will drive away customers and make life difficult for their employees.
Public Works Director Andrew Smith gave a brief overview of the plan, noting that metered parking, at $2 per hour, would run from Depot Street to Pine Street and include side roads. Hours would be Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., year-round. Fines for non-payment were proposed at $30.
Method of payment would be by app or pay station kiosk. Employees of local businesses could apply for permits to park in designated spaces like the HEB Engineers lot that the town leases.
Revenue generated by the plan was estimated at $750,000 in the first complete year, with $500,000 generated the first year because it wouldn’t start until May.
Put into perspective, the town’s 2022 operating budget was nearly $13 million.
Smith said: “The projected revenue we based on the total number of spaces, which since we’ve written this we’ve talked about (giving) residents a free pass; that takes away from the revenue.
“And I don’t know how many employees that we ended up having to permit for,” he added.
The app would replace the sticker system that allows residents to park at three recreation sites along the Saco: Davis Park, First Bridge and Smith Eastman Landing.
There will be $2-per-hour charges for everyone else at those three sites from Memorial Day to Columbus Day.
While discussing the parking plan, Weathers said: “My own personal feeling, I’m looking for revenue for the town. Do I think it’s going to hurt the businesses? I do not.”
Weathers added that if paid parking survives the budget process, but then proves to be detrimental, it can be changed at any time by selectmen.
Seavey said she felt strongly that residents should come to deliberative session to debate the issue and decide if paid parking funding should remain or be cut.
“That’s what it’s all about ... get out there and attend the deliberative and make an intelligent decision,” she said.
Porter said the impact on paid parking in the village is unknown.
“I grew up in North Conway; that’s my hometown, and I personally have a problem with putting meters on Main Street. I take it as a personal shot to a vibrant area,” said Porter, adding he would leave it up to voters to decide.
Porter said local businesses are are going to be overwhelmed with people trying to park for free in their lots.
Colbath said various sources online show that paid parking “enhances businesses” because it turns over parking spaces. Colbath said at present that he could park in front of Horsefeathers and wander around shopping, tying up that spot at the expense of North Conway Village businesses.
“Were late to the game to do it looking for a revenue source,” said Colbath. “When I’m out shopping and doing business, people are not stopping me to say I’m opposed to it. Every other taxpayer I talk to is for any kind of program that enhances the revenue and reduces their taxes ... it comes down to ‘the times they are changing.’ And if we don’t change with the times, we’re going to be left behind.”
Selectmen also OK’d the 2022 warrant Tuesday, which is a precursor to tax bills going out later this month. The base tax rate, inclusive of the town, county, local school/state school rates, is set to rise from $16.34 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $17.08.
Town Manager John Eastman previously said revenue from paid parking could lower the tax rate by about 5 cents.
Thibodeau said he’s been a selectman for nine, and some decisions selectmen have to make aren’t popular.
“This on the surface of things appears to be a very unpopular thing,” said Thibodeau during discussion. “But I believe in my mind that it is the right thing to do. I am going to vote in favor of it when it comes to the table.”
Colbath and Seavey asked about the possibility of the first 15 minutes being free and Smith said it’s possible but it would take someone to go around and monitor how long vehicles have been parked and would also depend on the terms of the app vendor.
Asked about signage, Smith said there would not be a lot of new signs. The two-hour parking signs would be replaced with the app signs.
When it came to decision time, Seavey didn’t realize the motion was also to put the money in the operating budget and not a warrant article.
Eastman said Seavey could ask for a revote, then vote no on the motion, and then a selectman could make another motion to have the money go into a warrant article. But Seavey decided not to ask for a revote.
“I’m going to let it stay where it was,” said Seavey of the $242,000.
