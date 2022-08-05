CONWAY — Ezra Emerson got quite the surprise Thursday when he arrived at Conway Parks and Recreation Department’s summer camp. The 9-year-old was asked to step out of the family car. He wondered if he had done something wrong, but that was not the case.

Ezra was celebrated as being summer camp visitor No. 5,852, a number that surpassed last year’s total camp visits and there’s still one more week of camp to go. Ezra received balloons and a basket of goodies.

