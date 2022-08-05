Ezra Emerson is congratulated by Conway Rec Director Michael Lane and Administrative Director Lynore Wagner on being the camper to break the all-time record for summer camp visits on Thursday morning. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Conway Rec summer campers had a blast on July 28 playing laser tag, mini golf, hitting the batting cages, driving go-carts and enjoying a large arcade at Hilltop Fun Center in Somersworth. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Conway Rec summer campers cool off in the Saco River. The river has been a hit all summer for the campers according to Conway Rec Director Michael Lane. (COURTESY PHOTO
CONWAY — Ezra Emerson got quite the surprise Thursday when he arrived at Conway Parks and Recreation Department’s summer camp. The 9-year-old was asked to step out of the family car. He wondered if he had done something wrong, but that was not the case.
Ezra was celebrated as being summer camp visitor No. 5,852, a number that surpassed last year’s total camp visits and there’s still one more week of camp to go. Ezra received balloons and a basket of goodies.
“There were cars before and after Ezra that just missed the honor,” Conway Rec Director Michael Lane said by phone Friday. “He was the 34th camper to arrive and we’d been counting cars all morning.
It has been a banner summer for Conway Rec, which is scheduled to wrap up eight weeks of camp on Friday, Aug. 12. A record 307 children from Albany and Conway registered for the eight-week camp.
According to Lane, last year, 231 children between the ages of 6-13 registered for the five-day-a-week camp. In 2020, with the arrival of COVID-19, there were only 147 campers.
Last year on Aug. 6, staff celebrated the 5,000th camper of the summer — Mackenzie Fallen — and presented her with a gift. Mackenzie’s brother Liam earned the honor of being the 5,001st camper. For 2021, camper visits totaled 5,851, then a record said Lane.
The previous record for camper visits was 4,480, set in 2015.
“The staff has been making predictions on what we’ll end up with for visits next Friday,” said Lane. “I predicted we’ll be around 6,891.
Staff knew it was going to be a record-setting summer in May.
“Our early bird sign-up was one of the most successful things we've ever done,” Assistant Rec Director Todd Gallagher said as close to 200 children were registered by mid-May. “We thought it was crazy last year, but the numbers exceeded all our expectations this summer.”
Lane praised his full-time employees, Gallagher, Moody, administrative assistant Lynore Wagner and new programmer Zack Bradley along with the camp counselors Braeden Bailey, Shane Fay, Bobby Graustein, Allie Hussey, Grace Murphy, Reilly Murphy, Robbie Murphy, Courtney O’Keefe, Justin Olson, Julia Quinn, Jack Robinson, Rachel Samia, Remi Snowden, Danielle Solomon and Tristan Witz. Katie Dundee and Lydia Wiggin were counselors in training.
“The staff has done an amazing job. With a week to go we’ve had very few issues. That’s a credit to the staff and all the hard work they’ve put in," Lane said.
In what’s shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record, Lane and the campers have found ways to beat the heat.
“Having the (Saco) River here, we're taking advantage of it daily,” he said.
Campers also got to cool off in the ocean at Pine Point Beach in Maine this week during one of the planned trips.
“We’ve been able to get in all of our trips this summer,” Lane said, “and we’ve got one more left for the older kids next week. We’ll go see the Fisher Cats (baseball team in Manchester).”
He added: “We kept a lot of the (COVID) safeguards from last summer in place. We did the pods with kids again (grouping 10-20 children).”
There were pods for ages 6-7, 8-10 and 11-13.
Campers took part in their annual talent show on Friday and will celebrate another tradition next Thursday with the almost-end-of-camp cookout.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Lane said. “We’ll be starting our fall programs the first week of September. This summer just seemed to fly by.”
