CONWAY — The Conway Public Library has received a $20,000 Moose Plate grant from the New Hampshire State Council Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts for the purpose of performing conservation treatment on its Grand Army of the Republic flag that has been part of the library collection for nearly 100 years.
The Museum Textile Service of Andover, Mass., will do the treatment work and build the frame that the flag will now reside in. The treatment report provided by the service, was paid for by the Friends of the Conway Public Library. The report informed the grant proposal and allowed the library to make a strong case for support from NHSCA.
The flag was donated to the library on May 28, 1924. The letter from the GAR to the Library Trustees thanking them for accepting the gift remains in the library collection to this today. The letter reads as follows:
"To the Trustees of the Jenks Memorial Library of Conway:
"You have so kindly consented to the request of the three surviving members of Custer Post No. 47 of the GAR to receive and perpetuate their flag carried by them for forty-four years. I had hoped to present it to you personally, being the Commander of the Post and the longest in office but the sickness and infirmities of age make it impossible for me to do it. Therefore, I delegate the President of Custer Relief Corp No. 71 Dept. of New Hampshire or anyone whom she may direct, to perform this duty for me.
"We assure you that this will be considered a great honor to the surviving families of the Post. We know that this flag represented them at more than a hundred battle fields in the great War of the Rebellion (Civil War) and we know that you will faithfully carry out their wishes and desires also to place the Commander’s picture with the flag, according to your request.
George S. Pitts, Custer Post no. 47 Dept. of N.H. Commander for 18 years"
Since that time, the flag has resided in a case standing upright in the northeast corner of the original portion of the building. However, over the years, the condition of the flag has deteriorated to the extent that it was felt exploring conservation treatment options was necessary and appropriate.
The flag will return to the library in an approximately 6-foot-by-6-foot frame where it will be placed on display for all to enjoy and learn from.
Library Director David Smolen said, “Thank you to the NHSCA and NEA for their generous support. This project will provide much needed care for our flag as well as make it more accessible for use by the general public.”
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement. To meet that end the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community. The address of the Library is 15 Greenwood Avenue in Conway Village. Library hours are Monday-Thursday. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.