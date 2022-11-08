CONWAY — The Conway Public Library has received a $20,000 Moose Plate grant from the New Hampshire State Council Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts for the purpose of performing conservation treatment on its Grand Army of the Republic flag that has been part of the library collection for nearly 100 years.

The Museum Textile Service of Andover, Mass., will do the treatment work and build the frame that the flag will now reside in. The treatment report provided by the service, was paid for by the Friends of the Conway Public Library. The report informed the grant proposal and allowed the library to make a strong case for support from NHSCA.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.