CONWAY — After a slow start, revenue from paid parking at town recreation sites seems to be creeping upwards.
The paid parking program, which began Memorial Day Weekend, is in now effect daily at First Bridge in North Conway, Davis Park in Conway and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station. All three are popular tubing and canoeing put-ins.
Paid parking was weekends only until June 20. Now, enforcement will take place seven days a week through Labor Day weekend.
Albany and Conway residents and second-home owners can get free parking stickers at Town Hall in Conway Village on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Albany residents can get stickers now because at town meeting earlier this month, voters chose to participate in Conway Rec.
Although parking is free for residents and second-home owners with a sticker, it is $20 per day for everyone else.
All three locations are monitored by attendants. The town is trying out a self-serve kiosk at Meeting House Road, which leads to the Smith-Eastman landing. Meanwhile, the lot at the Conway Lake beach and boat launch off of Mill Street in Center Conway will be restricted to stickered vehicles only. No visitor parking will be allowed.
Town Manager Tom Holmes and Rec Director John Eastman gave selectmen an update on how the program was going at their meeting Tuesday. They said about $1,200 was raised over the weekend.
“That’s only going to go up from here, especially as the river goes up a little bit,” said Holmes. “So we’re praying for rain.” Eastman told the Sun on Wednesday the Saco River is so low it’s hard to float down it now.
Memorial Day Weekend saw $500 in parking revenues, which covered expenses, said Holmes earlier this month.
Asked about revenues year to date, Eastman said Finance Director Kathy Golding would have the most accurate numbers and she told the Sun Wednesday a total of $3,760 between passes and fines has been collected.
The penalty for parking without a sticker is $100.
Eastman said he’s still learning to run revenue reports from the kiosk.
Eastman did have some parking stats available for Sunday at Davis Park. There were 10 purchased passes, which raised $200. Eastman said the attendant at First Bridge said parking there generated over $900 in two days.
“That’s a very good sign,” said Eastman. “It’s not killer yet, but we’re not really officially going to be into summer until this weekend. ... Next week should be crazy.”
Holmes said there’s been strong demand for the stickers based on the lines he’s seen at town hall. “It’s been a constant stream,” he said.
General Assistance Officer BJ Parker, who distributes the stickers, estimated Wednesday that over 2,000 stickers have been given out.
Holmes also said there have been unanticipated problems with the program — for instance, how to issue stickers when a Conway home is owned by a trust.
“We have parking sticker issues we did not anticipate,” said Holmes. “For instance, there’s a lot of frustration over trusts and who is entitled to a sticker in a trust — there’s no limit to the number of people that can be in a trust.”
On the plus side, Holmes said town staff are getting thanks from residents who say they can finally use these recreation sites.
