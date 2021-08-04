CONWAY — The town's parking program, which was bleeding cash for a time, is now becoming profitable, Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen Tuesday.
Paid parking is in now effect daily at popular canoe put-in spots in town, including First Bridge in North Conway, Davis Park in Conway and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station.
Residents of Conway and Albany and second homeowners of those towns can park for free with a sticker, but all others have to pay.
Due to drought and then rainy weather, the program had been losing money. But Holmes said reducing the number of paid attendants and reprogramming the Smith-Eastman paid parking kiosk helped change the program's fortunes. Not to mention, the weather improved.
"It's amazing how quickly we heal when the sun comes out," said Holmes. "Before, I was quoted as saying we are bleeding red. Now we are definitely in the black."
He said if there's decent weather from now until Labor Day, the town should break even.
"Fingers crossed, maybe even a little better," said Holmes.
Recreation Director John Eastman said the town has taken in about $27,000 in revenue, up about $10,000 of about two weeks ago. To cut expenses, the town cut a $16-an-hour attendant from Smith-Eastman and reduced the number of hours of other attendants from nine hours to about 5 1/2.
Hours of enforcement at Davis Park and First Bridge went from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. to 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Before the parking kiosk was reprogrammed, it charged people without stickers $20 per day to park at any or all of the three sites. However, the town learned that many people who wanted to use the trail at Smith-Eastman didn't want to spend $20 to take a walk.
Now, the kiosk allows the option of paying $3 per hour.
"That seems to be very popular, and accommodates the people better than our original plan or attempt," said Holmes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.