CONWAY — Selectmen Tuesday unanimously OK’d a request from the Conway and North Conway fire departments and Conway police to use $139,040 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act Fund of 2021 balance to add a third radio repeater on Mount Cranmore to the existing system.
Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon and North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece sat before selectmen to make their case for the ARPA request, which was also detailed in a letter from Solomon to the board. Also present was Police Chief Chris Mattei.
Solomon explained that two years ago, the town updated the public radio safety system but problems arose in areas of coverage.
“I think you’ll remember that back in 2019, the fire departments and the police department got together and obtained a Homeland Security grant funding to upgrade the radio system,” Solomon said. He said the work involved replacing the radio equipment at Conway Police Department dispatch and building out two tower sites.
“But after they installed the new system, we found some significant problems,” Solomon said.
In North Conway Village, the two biggest areas lacking in coverage were Memorial Hospital and the North County Fire Station, where he said there is “almost no penetration of radio signal.”
Solomon said that means if the ambulance is inside at the hospital, and another call comes in, "you don't know it because your pager doesn't activate your and your portable radios don't pick it up. So that's a big issue.
He said North Conway Fire has the same problem, adding that Preece had consulted with the radio vendor, Ossipee Mountain Electronics, which provided the price quote that was presented by the chiefs to selectmen.
He said they came to the idea of requesting ARPA funding because by the time they found the solutions of adding the third repeater it was too late to request funding within town or annual precinct meeting warrant deadlines.
Preece said the solution involves utilizing the existing tower on Cranmore.
Responding to questions from Selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and John Colbath, he said he had worked out a “good deal” with Cranmore for the use of the tower.
Solomon said the system involves two pieces called simulcast and voting.
“Simulcast means it broadcasts off all of the towers on the system,” Solomon explained. “Simultaneously, it uses a GPS timer to ensure you don't get like wobbles in the radio signal. And then voting means when you call into dispatch, whichever towers has the best signal picks it up, and it blocks the other two towers, so you get a good clean signal out of it. So it will work for all five fire departments and the police department as well as the ambulance services.”
Seavey asked how much money the town still has in its ARPA fund, to which Town Manager Tom Holmes answered the town still has $299,239.58 out of the $500,000 awarded, with another $500,000 to come in June.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked when the bid was received, to which Preece responded he received the bid this week. He also said if selectmen gave them the green light, they would tell the vendor to start the process to lock in the price.
"We would iike to start this ASAP because we all run into the equipment lead lag time in ordering,” said Preece.
Selectman Steve Porter made the motion to approve the ARPA request, seconded by Seavey. Voting in favor were Porter, Seavey, Thibodeau, Colbath and chair David Weathers.
