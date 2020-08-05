CONWAY — Conway selectmen Tuesday voted to cancel the fireworks they had hoped to put on Labor Day weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic called a halt to the town's traditional Fourth of July fireworks show.
In April, selectmen voted to cancel events scheduled for July 4 but left the door open to having celebrations later in the year, such as on Labor Day weekend (Sept. 5-7)
Atlas Fireworks of Jaffrey had said if the town canceled this year, the money will be credited toward a show next year. The deposit was $5,125, and the total cost of a fireworks show is about $10,500.
Town Manager Tom Holmes brought up the topic at Tuesday's meeting, saying, "The board, as you recall, postponed our Fourth of July fireworks until Labor Day, and I want to bring out the fact that that's 30 days away.
"We promised we would let the fireworks company know in advance if we were going to continue to have them on Labor Day and the board should consider whether it's still going to be safe having 3,000 or 4,000 people in Schouler Park."
Selectman Steve Porter said, "I think at this point in time it would be foolish for us to even entertain that thought process.
In terms of the pandemic, "My gut tells me that we aren't going to be any better off Labor Day weekend than we are today," Porter said.
Porter said the town would be better off postponing the fireworks.
Seelectman John Colbath agreed.
"Knowing all the issues and problems we've had on a regular weekend this summer, I think it would only be compounded if we tried to hold an event at Schouler Park or whatever," said Colbath.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau made a motion to postpone fireworks to next year and to tell Recreation Director John Eastman to ask Atlas to hold the deposit.
Before they voted, Colbath asked for Eastman's opinion.
"We get the daily updates, and I don't think it's getting better," said Eastman of the COVID-19 numbers. "I'm not real comfortable elbowing with 3,000 to 4,000 people."
Thibodeau's motion passed 5-0.
As of Tuesday, there were 360 current positive cases in New Hampshire. Carroll County has 14 current case, with Conway reporting between one and four active cases as of Tuesday.
From March 1-Aug. 4, Conway had a cumulative total of 23 cases.
Conway Emergency Management Director Matt Leavitt gave selectmen Tuesday an update on the COVID-19 numbers. He said positive cases are reported where the patient's primary residence is located.
"So if their second residence is here but their primary residence is in, say, Concord, it will show up as Concord as a positive even though they are living here," Leavitt said.
On Wednesday, Eastman confirmed Atlas will credit the money.
Eastman also said that the New Year's Eve fireworks could still happen if Conway's Celebration Committee gets enough donations. He said most people watch those fireworks from their cars, so social distancing won't be an issue.
