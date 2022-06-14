CONWAY — Conway Republican Michael Callis is seeking election to Congress for a fifth time.
Famous for walking the length of the district to reach out to voters in his 2018 attempt, this time he has a new walking route — across the 2nd Congressional District — thanks to redistricting.
Callis is part of a crowd of six candidates for U.S. representative from District 2 running in the Republican primary on Sept. 13. They are Scott Black of Whitefield, Robert Burns of Pembroke, George Hansel of Keene, Jay Mercier of Nashua and Lily Tang Williams of Weare.
The seat is presently held by Democrat Annie Kuster.
In 2018, Callis, a 69-year-old stone mason, walked from Crawford Notch to Portsmouth from Manchester to Hampton and around Lake Winnipesaukee during his bid in the 1st Congressional District.
The Republican nod went to Eddie Edwards that year, who was bested by Democrat (and now District 1 incumbent) Chris Pappas.
In a phone interview on Monday, Callis, a frequent letter writer to the Sun, explained: “One of the reasons I’m running is that I’m an independent voice. I’m a Republican, but I’m independent as far as Republicans go. I don’t, you know, take my cue from FOX News.”
In the past, Callis has run on a platform to legalize marijuana.
This year, he has other focuses. For example, he’d like to prevent cable companies from “gouging” the elderly.
“They show absolutely no mercy,” said Callis. “And this is something that I can bring to the Congress and, you know, try and get some digital rights for people.”
He also noted that he’s not beholden to Big Pharma.
During the phone interview, Callis, a history buff, said Ukraine is in a “fight for the rights of man” and this reminded him of the historical fights for liberty in this country.
Over the winter, Callis gave presentation at places like the Conway Public Library about the “anti-slavery tokens of liberty” that were used from the 1790s through the Civil War.
Callis ended up running in District 2 after redistricting that is required after each Census. For awhile it looked like Conway would end up moving from the 1st to the 2nd District. But in Carroll County, only Jackson and Albany were switched to the 2nd District.
Callis decided he liked the 2nd District better for several reasons. Congresspeople don’t have to live in the district they represent.
“I have friends that live in those areas (Jackson and Albany) ... quite frankly, once you’re in Congress, you know, you’re kind of looking out for everybody in the state and in the country, and that’s the way it should be,” said Callis, later adding by running in the Second he will be able to campaign in favor of Gail Huff Brown wife of former Senate candidate Scott Brown), who is among those seeking to oust Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas.
With a new district to stump in, Callis has a new walking route he looks forward to doing because he enjoys meeting people.
“I want to walk from the Canadian border to Massachusetts,” said Callis. “And I want to be able to stop in Concord and campaign.”
At both ends of his walk, he might build a little temporary wall with a few stones in order to illustrate a point about the importance of boundaries.
He shared his secret weapon for being able to comfortably walk long distances. “I use bag balm (a salve developed in 1899 to soothe irritation on cows’ udders after milking) and put it all over my feet,” he divulged.
The date of his walk is “up in the air,” though he said he hopes to do it in July. There is no specific timetable.
“I can do 30 miles a day, but I’ll do 10 miles comfortably and be able to talk to people,”said Callis, who hopes to do presentations on his Liberty Tokens along the way, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.