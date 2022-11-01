CONWAY — Conway Public Library Trustees said they have entered into a contract with architecture and historic preservation firm Barba+Wheelock of Portland, Maine, for restoration work at the library building made necessary by the fatal crash on March 31.
Harold Hill Jr., 32, faces charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated n connection with the March 31 crash, which heavily damaged the library’s facade. He has pleaded not guilty and scheduled trial in June.
His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
At their Oct. 18 meeting, the trustees voted unanimously to contract with BW for construction drawings, procurement, and administration services. BW was founded in 1980.
“We are very excited to have reached this moment in the process of restoring our beloved building,” said of Trustees Chair Julie Laracy. “Over the next six months, Barba+Wheelock will accomplish the preparatory work necessary for construction to begin in the spring. I’d like to thank Earl Sires, Rob Adair, and Gary MacDonald for their service on our building committee. I’d also like to thank our Library Director, David Smolen, for his stewardship of this process from day one.”
According to the press release, “BW is well positioned to run this project and has “a proven track record of rehabilitating historic structures.” The press release says BW has worked for Bowdoin College College, Portland Museum of Art and the Maine Historical Society.
“The first step in the process ahead will be the creation of construction documents, including repair drawings and specifications,” said the trustees. “The second step in the process is the procurement phase, where BW will implement a Request for Qualification (RFQ) process to select the contractors who will perform the actual repair work. In the construction administration phase, BW will ensure their repair design will be faithfully carried out by the selected contractors.”
The Sun asked Library Director David Smolen when construction would be completed and if the facade will end up looking like it did prior to the crash. He said the goal is to have it done by mid-summer.
“Our goal is for the pillars to look as original as possible with the understanding that the substitute can never match the original” said Smolen.
“The new pillars will be made of a cast concrete product with pigments mixed into the materials to match the color. Brownstone is no longer available and many restoration projects involving brownstone employ this method,” Smolen said.
So far, $25,275 has been paid out to various contractors working on the library. All but the $1,000 deducible has been reimbursed to the town of Conway by the property/liability insurer, New Hampshire Primex.
