03-31-22 Library Damage medium from right

Broken pillars and vehicle debris litters the front of the Conway Public Library, where a truck crashed into the building March 31, 2021. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Conway Public Library Trustees said they have entered into a contract with architecture and historic preservation firm Barba+Wheelock of Portland, Maine, for restoration work at the library building made necessary by the fatal crash on March 31.

Harold Hill Jr., 32, faces charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated n connection with the March 31 crash, which heavily damaged the library’s facade. He has pleaded not guilty and scheduled trial in June.

