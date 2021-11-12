CONWAY — Conway will be a “Small Acts of Kindness” community, selectmen decided Tuesday.
Selectman John Colbath brought up the topic, saying the movement is already established in Coos County municipalities, such as Berlin, Gorham and Milan. Bethlehem became a Small Acts community in September.
This movement describes itself on its website, smallactsnorth.com, as “a growing group of people in New Hampshire’s North Country and neighboring communities. It is about neighbors helping neighbors and weaving stronger communities where #SmallActs are a way of life.”
Colbath said to be a #SmallActs town, the town must agree to to seek all viewpoints and respect each other’s perspectives as well as “to listen to all voices without judgment; be curious, and share what you learn.”
Examples of individual small acts of kindness on the website include sharing a meal or piece of art or helping someone with yard work.
Colbath noted that Small Acts North has created a postcard that can help pay kindness forward. The card he held depicts hand-drawn mountains and hearts and was drawn by New Hampshire artist Deirdre Noreen.
People may also share acts of kindness stories on the campaign’s Facebook page.
Conway would have its own postcard, said Cobalth, who made a motion to become a #SmallActs community, which passed 5-0 without discussion.
In a phone interview, Colbath said he was familiar with the program because of his work at as a nursing administrator at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, where he said people actively participate in doing acts of kindness for each other and sharing the card.
“We need to do more things like this,” said Colbath. “This is going to be nothing new. It’s just going to add some recognition to what people already do.”
According to the group, Conway is the second community to adopt #SmallActs. Bethlehem was the first, and Franconia is in the beginning of discussing it now.
Through serendipity, the agenda seemed to flow seamlessly into the next topic: Karen MacDonald and Margaret Marshall of the Mountain Garden Club of the Mount Washington Valley.
Rec Director (and Town Manager in Training) John Eastman was filling in for Town Manager Tom Holmes, who was out sick but attending the meeting remotely. Eastman said the garden club does a great job maintaining various sites in town but some help.
MacDonald explained the club members are concerned about traffic and drivers running the red light near the library, where members maintain plantings in an island in the middle of the intersection.
“It makes makes it a little difficult for us sometimes,” said MacDonald about traffic. “So, I don’t know what we could do about that.”
The women weed and water at around 6:30 a.m. on Sundays but also need to water midday on some occasions.
Police Chief Chris Mattei said he could ask police supervisors working at that hour to have an officer stationed nearby while garden club members are tending to the islands.
“As long as the call volume is low, I can definitely put it out to the Sunday morning sergeant to make sure that that’s covered to the best of our ability,” sad Mattei. “And I’m sure that many officers wouldn’t mind sitting down there and possibly even helping out.”
The women said a lot of people help the garden club, whose “queen bee” is Elise Edgerton, an award-winning gardener who’s been a member for decades.
Those who have supported the garden club include parks and rec staff; Russ Lanoie, who donates top coating; and the Irving gas station, which lets the Garden Club store their hose there. Local nurseries also give the club discounts on flowers.
The women noted that they get “endless thank yous” from passersby, and some are curious about what type of flowers they planted on one of the islands.
“I think the question of the year was ‘What are those yellow flowers?” said MacDonald, who said they are yellow canna lilies. “We get lots of thumbs up.”
They also thanked Colbath for giving them a small act of kindness during the hot summer when he showed up with doughnuts and water as the club members were working in the Conway Village traffic islands.
Colbath said that he appreciates the work the garden club does and praised all the work they did on the Washington Street Park.
The women said the club planted 100 daffodils around the park fountain which will emerge in the spring.
The women said they hope irrigation can be added to the Conway Village traffic islands as part of the Main Street project is constructed so they won’t have to lug hoses in the road.
Chairman David Weathers said they have asked New Hampshire DOT to consider adding irrigation there if there’s going to be an island.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the second part of the Main Street project, which will make intersection improvements, is scheduled to be constructed in 2024. It may or may not include islands.
DegliAngeli said the first part of the Main Street Project, which got under way last year and involved new pipes, new sidewalks and reconstructing Main Street, is essentially complete aside from seeding and touch up.
Selectmen and DegliAngleli said that A.J. Coleman and Son of Albany did a great job with the Main Street Project as did Sir Lines-A-Lot of Madison with the road painting.
“I would like to say that Conway Village looks marvelous,” said Selectman Steve Porter.
