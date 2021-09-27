CONWAY — Despite a steady downpour, several dozen people turned out for a “climate strike” at the Four Corners in Conway Village last Friday, joining with other protesters across the state in coordination with a group called 350 New Hampshire that called for the coal-fired Merrimack Generating Station in Bow to be shut down.
Organized by 17-year-old Kennett seniors Levi Robert, Lily Orth and Amy Burton, the group gathered at the Routes 16 and 153 intersection in Conway Village at 4 p.m. to hold signs with messages like, “Gen Z needs climate action now,” “Build a renewable future,” and “Close Bow, end coal.” Many honks of support greeted the soaked protesters.
Although the weather was less than ideal, Robert, of Bartlett, who is also a member of 350 New Hampshire, said he was very happy with the turnout and the event overall.
“Honestly, we had lots of issues with getting a location today and getting the word out, so given the weather and all of that, we’re glad to have as many people as we can get,” he said.
“We’re really for issues in New Hampshire, and also issues that our politicians in New Hampshire can work on nationally,” he said. We’re just showing our support and some frustration … and at the state level, we can do a lot.”
While the event isn’t associated with Kennett, it was Kennett students who organized it through a schoolwide email alerting students of the event.
Robert said the main goal of the event was to shut down the coal plant in Bow, as it is the only large-scale coal plant remaining in New England without a definite shutdown date.
The long-term goals of the activists behind the event also included making the transition to more sustainable energy and practices moving forward, with this group and others like it putting pressure on Gov. Chris Sununu to bring offshore wind energy to the state and pressuring senators and representatives to support the Thrive Act and the Green New Deal on a national level.
Burton, of Jackson, expressed her belief in the need for climate action now more than ever.
“As we’ve seen from the recent events and how much climate change is real, I think it’s really important that we all take action, then try and promote action on the actions to be from our government and hold them accountable,” she stated at the rally.
Standing next to Burton, Kennett junior Mara Taylor, 16, of Madison added: “I just think so many people don’t know exactly how bad climate change really is. Getting out and showing awareness is super important. And the more people know what’s happening, the more people that can help.”
Senior Jack Martin, 17, of Conway, also said it’s vital that young people take action to impact the future they will live in. “This is a very important topic for young people to speak up on because it’s our future and this is what’s going to affect us,” Martin said.
“Even if our politicians or the people driving by are older and it’s not necessarily going to affect them, this is their children and their grandchildren. We’re inheriting this world, and it is really important that we make our voices heard,” Martin said.
Kennett students made up the majority of the group, but some adults, including people from Rights & Democracy and the World Fellowship Center, turned out for the event.
Andy Davis and Octavia Driscoll from the World Fellowship Center chimed in on the impact of the rally and their hopes for climate action moving forward.
“The organizers felt it was important to support pressure on Concord and D.C. to keep things moving forward,” Davis said. “I’d like to see a critical mass of legislators who take (the issue) as seriously as people who are standing out in the pouring rain.”
“This is an issue we are seeing actually actively affecting our daily lives and our family’s daily lives across the country, (like in) California, Louisiana, Mississippi and even here,” Driscoll added.
“I hope these incredibly diligent young people who are here today keep organizing, and I will keep supporting them as much as I possibly can.”
Another protest organized by No Coal No Gas, 350 New Hampshire and 350 New Hampshire Action, has been scheduled to take place at the coal plant in Bow on Oct. 3. More details are available for that event on 350 New Hampshire’s event page on Facebook.
