CONWAY — It appears there will be a recount, possibly by early next week, on the town vote calling for spending $399,000 on public bathrooms in North Conway, which ended in a tie.
Asked in Article 22 to spend $399,000 for public restrooms in North Conway Village, voters were split last Tuesday, resulting in a 581-581 stalemate.
Article 22 will fail if it remains a tie after a recount. According to Town Moderator Chris Meier, under state law, recounts are done by petition, which must be filed within seven days of the vote.
The petition arrived just in time.
"We received an application (request) for a recount of Article 22 at around 2 p.m. today," Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell told the Sun on Monday afternoon.
"The application was submitted to me and the voter signatures have been verified," said Inkell.
"At this time I am waiting to hear back from the members of the Board of Recount (Moderator, Town Clerk and Board of Selectmen) to schedule the date, time and place for the recount."
The moderator is Meier, and the selectmen are chair David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey, John Colbath, Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter.
By law, a recount must take place no fewer than five days after the petition is received and no more than 10 days.
Sixteen signatures appear on the petition, which simply says, "We the registered voters of the Town of Conway request a recount of Warrant Article 22."
Michelle Cruz, who is assistant director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, has the first signature on the petition.
Article 22 was discussed earlier this month during “On the Mark,” a Valley Vision talk show hosted by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue. His guests were former selectman turned planning board member Mark Hounsell who opposes bathrooms and Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford, who was in favor of the bathrooms.
Asked last week if she would make sure a recount happened, Crawford simply replied, “Yes.”
The Sun asked Cruz about the petition on Monday afternoon.
"I was actually not involved in that process," said Cruz. "That was Janice."
