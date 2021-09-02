CONWAY — According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, as of Wednesday there were 20 actives COVID-19 cases in Conway, doubling from 10 a week ago, and there have been 722 total cases in town.
Bartlett currently has 1-4 active cases, with 152 total (up two from the previous week); Albany has 1-4 active cases, with 40 total; Eaton has zero current cases and six total; and Jackson has 1-4 at the moment, and 37 total.
Freedom has 1-4 active cases with 71 total (up three since Aug. 25); Madison has 1-4 active cases with 127 total; and Tamworth has six active cases and a total of 137 (up six from last week).
Wolfeboro had been the current case leader with 20 active positive tests last week but has passed the COVID baton to Conway, as its active cases have dropped to 14 and have had 349 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
In the Governor Wentworth School District’s Re-Opening Plan, students attending Kingswood Regional High School and Kingwood Regional Middle School will start the year wearing masks.
“When the level of transmission is substantial or high in Carroll County students and staff will be expected to wear a mask indoors,” the re-entry plan states.
Berlin has 28 active cases with 1,031 total. Both School Administrative Unit 3, which represents Berlin Public Schools and SAU 20, which represents schools in Gorham, Milan and Errol, have generated similar plans for re-entry into the schools in response to the COVID-19 virus.
As far as mask usage, under the low level of risk, masks are optional for asymptomatic individuals, required for symptomatic but non-positive individuals and recommended for those for weakened immunity.
On the vaccine front, Jackson continues to lead the state. As of Wednesday, 93.9 percent of all Jackonites have received at least one dose of the vaccine; 84.70 (up .2 percent from the previous week) percent fully vaccinated.
Results for other towns in the Mount Washington Valley include Albany: 51.8 percent with at least one dose; 47.8 percent fully vaccinated; Bartlett: 52.2 percent (up .2 percent) with at least one dose; 47.1 percent fully vaccinated; Conway: 71.8 percent (up .2 percent) with at least one dose; 66 percent fully vaccinated; Eaton: 59.2 percent (up 1.2 percent) with at least one dose; 54.40 percent fully vaccinated; Freedom: 65.60 percent with at least one dose; 60.3 percent fully vaccinated; Hale's Location: 82.80 percent with at least one dose; 70 percent fully vaccinated; Madison: 55.70 percent (up .2 percent) with at least one dose; 50.40 percent fully vaccinated; and Tamworth: 52.60 percent (up .1 percent) with at least one dose; 48.40 percent (up .2 percent) fully vaccinated.
