CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board has asked developers of a proposed car wash to commission a traffic impact study and to provide more details about operating hours and noise levels.
Dan Luchetti of HEB Engineers came before the board to discuss the 3,923-square-foot Valley Car Wash with exterior vacuum stations proposed for the site just south of Rockingham Electric and north of Davis Park on Route 16.
According to Town Manager Tom Holmes, the 1.34-acre lot was sold Nov. 2 by Eric Hirschfeld for $135,000 to Valley Springs Car Wash LLC of 9 N.H. Route 113 of Conway, believed to be the location of A.J. Coleman and Son. A call placed to Noah Coleman was not returned as of press time.
Luchetti said the client does not yet have curb-cut access OK’d by the state. He said NHDOT is concerned about northbound traffic crossing lanes to turn left into the car wash; however, board chair Ben Colbath said southbound traffic is of equal concern.
After some discussion, and consulting with town planner Jamal Torres, they voted 5-2 to request the traffic study, with board member Bill Barbin and vice chair Ailie Byers voting against.
They said the study should cover the Route 16/113 intersection by the Conway Irving north to the East Side Road/Route 16 intersection.
Barbin, a Realtor, said that while “I think we’re developing the town way too fast ... I still don’t think it’s right to put the developer through steps just to slow him down if the end result is still going to be they have the right to develop the property this way.”
Byers explained her vote: “I was not sure how the results would impact the approval process. The land is zoned commercial, the application falls relatively inside the regulations with minimal exemptions, and the traffic issue I do not feel is based solely on this establishment being created, but on pre-existing structures/businesses and the layout of the lanes of traffic, which is DOT’s purview.”
Selectmen’s representative Steve Porter defended asking for a traffic study, saying, “No. 1, it could cue the state to take a better look at that situation to see if maybe they’re a little too quick to grant them a driveway permit in that particular location.”
Requesting the study, Porter said, “puts more information out there and also makes the state DOT look at it a little bit closer.” He added: “I personally have concerns about any business being in that particular location with an access on Route 16.”
Board secretary Sarah Verney said she agreed with Porter’s concerns.
Asked about hours, Luchetti said that as a coin-operated facility, he believed the owners intend it to be a 24-hour operation.
He also said a retaining wall is proposed to be 15 feet at its highest point and that it would provide noise mitigation from the vacuum stations to abutting properties.
Colbath said operating hours will be determined as part of site-plan review.
Steve Steiner, speaking as a citizen and not as a planning board alternate, said his wife works at the Home2Suites by Hilton in North Conway just south of the Mountain Valley Car Wash and she told him there is not excessive noise from that operation and no guests have complained. Steiner, a Realtor, also praised the proposed exterior design of the structure.
Board members noted the Mountain Valley Car Wash does see traffic occasionally backing up onto Route 16.
Porter said selectmen had looked at the parcel north of Davis Park last year but opted not to buy it partly because of egress and ingress concerns on Route 16. In addition, most selectmen felt buying property in the height of the pandemic would not be prudent because of its impact on taxpayers, Porter added.
Town Manager Tom Holmes told the Sun on Monday the board had discussed it in non-public session but felt that the location would have required a lot of grading work to gain access from Route 16.
Board member Eliza Grant aired concerns about the potential impact on people using the tennis courts of “idling traffic at the car wash.” Luchetti responded that the plan allows “for as much stacking as possible inside the property. So you don’t have the situation in North Conway where you’ve got a very tight driveway.”
The board voted to continue the application review to Feb. 24, with new information to be provided to town staff by Feb. 1.
