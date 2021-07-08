CONWAY — After asking Carroll County Superior Court to decide whether banning short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods is legal, the town of Conway is now asking a judge to approve its method of notifying STR owners that a petition for declaratory judgment has been filed against them.
Through its previously filed petition, the town asked Carroll County Superior Court to deem legal or not its interpretation that an April 13 town vote would prohibit non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in residential areas.
The petition, "Town of Conway, New Hampshire versus Scott Kudrick individually and as a representative of a Class of similarly situated defendants," was filed June 7 and says the class of STR owners includes more than 500 members. Kudrick, of Conway, was served on June 17.
Town Manager Tom Holmes recently explained that Kudrick was selected to represent the class of owners as he has a large number of STR properties in town.
The town contracted with a company called Host Compliance to inventory short-term rentals. That contract runs out in the fall as voters last April opted not to renew it.
Through its petition, the town seeks the following:
• An order certifying the defendant class as including all owners and operators of the properties used for short-term rentals within the town’s residential zoning districts that are not owner-occupied, and providing for appropriate notice to class members.
• A declaration that the Conway Zoning Ordinance does not permit short term rentals in the residential districts that are not owner-occupied.
The most recent filing, from the town's newly hired attorney, Russell Hilliard of Upton Hatfield in Portsmouth, is called "Motion to certify class action and establish notice procedure." It was filed June 30.
The motion says the town has "identified all the owners and operators of STRs in residential districts, and such a list may be used for purposes of notification in this proceeding."
It continues: "The town proposes that notice of this action be provided by U.S. mail, together with notice of the pendency of this action being published in The Conway Daily Sun, a newspaper of general circulation within the Town of Conway.
"Accordingly, the town respectfully requests that the class be certified, and that notice be provided in accordance with the procedure outlined herein. Counsel for the defendant have not assented to the relief requested herein."
Kudrick and a group of STR owners and supporters called the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals have retained attorneys Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester.
Apparently, by going after a major player, selectmen believe they will avoid battling numerous individual property owners.
“As explained in the petition, individual enforcement actions would be unnecessarily cumbersome and expensive — both for the town and the judiciary," said a recent statement released by the town.
"The defendant class action will provide a resolution that is binding on all, and will, the board believes, confirm that STRs are prohibited in the town of Conway’s residential districts," it added.
The rental owners' association is headed by David Cavanaugh of Massachusetts. On Thursday, he told the Sun, "We need to wait and see what the judge decides. However, our attorneys are exploring all legal options."
He noted: "I have been advised that if a class of owners is certified, then all those that the town thinks are in the class would have to be notified. But if a class is not certified, then no notice would need to be made."
The Sun asked Holmes Thursday if he agreed with Cavanaugh's statement about the upshot of certification.
"Sorry. I don't know," said Holmes. "I'll have to ask our attorneys next time we speak."
