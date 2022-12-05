JACKSON — The Mount Washington Valley community is rallying behind the family of Esmae Doucette, who died of a gunshot wound last Friday. A vigil will be held Wednesday.
Last Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Jackson police responded to a report of a gunshot injury at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 north of Jackson Village.
The initial investigation showed a 23-year-old woman — later identified as Esmae Doucette of Jackson — had been seriously injured at the scene. According to Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, emergency aid was rendered, and Doucette was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where she succumbed to her injuries on Dec. 2.
Investigation by Jackson police, Carroll County Attorney’s Office, New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Brandon Mitchell.
Doucette had deep roots in the valley. Her great-grandfather was J. Arthur Doucette founder of the J. Arthur Doucette Ski School at Black Mountain. Her father, Sean Doucette, a software developer in Jackson, also times races at Cranmore. Her mother is Heath McCrea Doucette.
On Saturday, Doucette’s family released the following statement:
“We are devastated by the sudden and shocking death of our radiant daughter and sister. It is an unfathomable loss of a young woman full of warmth and generosity. Esmae had an enthusiastic zest for life and an infectious laugh and was a friend to all who knew her,” they said.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the first responders, police, doctors, nurses, Memorial Hospital staff and New England Donor Services for their incredible care and empathy during our darkest hours. We thank our community of Jackson and the greater Mount Washington Valley for wrapping us in love and caring for our girl so well.”
In a Facebook post, Esmae’s friend, Carolyn Gray, posted: “In life Esmae made a difference, and even after her physical journey on earth came to an end she continues to help others. I love you sweet girl. You made the world a beautiful and special place.”
Gray described Esmae as “being light, love, laughter, and joy” and having “the best smile and giggle.”
Dutch Bloemen Winkel, a flower shop in Jackson where Esmae worked, posted:
“We feel blessed to have watched her grow into a beautiful woman here at our shop,” said Dutch Bloemen Winkel which referred to Easmae as their “beloved flower fairy.”
“Her creativity flourished and her enthusiasm was contagious. Her bubbly bounce and giggle will never leave our hearts and minds.”
According to social media, Esmae also worked at Red Fox Bar and Grill in Jackson.
She was a 2017 graduate of Kennett High School. A 2020 story about Mountain Garden Club Scholarships said Doucette was going to study marine biology at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, N.Y.
On Monday evening, at the Whitney Community Center, Starting Point’s Executive Director Deb Weinstein, along with advocates Penny Frechette and Raetha Stoddard, were scheduled to be available to the Jackson community to help process their anguish over recent events.
The Rev. Gail Doktor, minister at the Jackson Community Church, will be joining Starting Point advocates to provide comfort and counsel to the community.
“Secondary trauma can occur even for those who did not know the victim,” says Deb Weinstein. “As advocates, we recognize this and want to make ourselves publicly available to support our community.” At Monday’s gathering, advocates were to discuss self-care and provide resources to those in need of support.
On Wednesday night at 6 p.m., a vigil will be held at the Jackson Community Church where the Silver Lake Singers will provide music, said Doktor, adding the vigil is separate from any memorial service planned by the family.
Wednesday’s vigil is for anyone who is feeling sorrow and trauma at this time, said Doktor.
“I think people need an acknowledgment of what has happened and a way to process. Even hearing your emotions reflected in music by a community is a beginning point,” said Doktor.
“It is not intended to fix anything, it is literally just to create space, to allow people to acknowledge what is happening.”
Doktor said a public “tree of remembrance” is planned to be installed this week in front of the church where people can place the names of loved ones who died.
“People requested a vigil not not in lieu of a memorial service, simply as a placeholder for people’s grief and emotions,” said Doktor adding the church will continue to be available as needed to the community after the vigil.
A “Meal Train” fundraiser has been set up for the Doucette family by Christine Thompson. An as of the writing people have pledged to provide meals to the Doucettes through Jan. 7 and nearly $18,000 in donations were raised. To learn more go to mealtrain.com/trains/8mk25n.
The Sun also asked SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard about what types of services have been offered.
“The schools have worked to organize support for our students and families in need,” said Richard. “School counselors, family support liaisons and administration have worked with community partners to help our community deal with these tragedies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.