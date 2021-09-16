OSSIPEE — Carroll County commissioners say they are doing everything they can to keep Mountain View Community, the county nursing home, going amid President Joe Biden’s mandate to have all nursing home workers vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of this week, some 50 Mountain View staffers out of 186 in various departments are unvaccinated.
Commissioners Terry McCarthy, Matthew Plache and Kimberly Tessari, all Republicans, sent a letter Monday to Gov. Chris Sununu, as well as to state Senate President Chuck Morse and Speaker of the House Sherman Packard looking for help in stopping the mandate or finding a pathway for employees to continue working.
The White House announced on Aug. 18 that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would be developing new regulations that in order to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, nursing homes would have to require their workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Such regulations would apply to nearly 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ about 1.6 million workers and serve about 1.3 million nursing home residents nationwide. The new mandate could take effect as soon as next month.
Sununu, during a press conference Wednesday (see related story) pledged to join with other Republican governors to try to stop the vaccine mandate. He said it is his job as governor to make sure vaccination against COVID-19 is a personal decision, not a mandate.
Sununu weighed in on the nursing home situation earlier this month.
“In talking with health care facilities across the state, there is definitely cause for concern among nursing home staffing levels,” said Sununu. “A vaccinated nursing home resident being taken care of by an unvaccinated nurse will be far better off than a vaccinated resident with no nurse to take care of them — and our priority must be on ensuring there are adequate levels of care in place for our loved ones.”
“The board of commissioners are gravely concerned about the harmful impact of President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates,” the commissioners wrote in their letter.
“New Hampshire and our neighboring states are suffering from a shortage of staff available to work in nursing homes. Finding and retaining qualified staff is a real everyday concern. The ongoing challenges presented by the COVID pandemic have made things more difficult, placing additional burdens on already short-staffed facilities.
They added: “Despite the many challenges, staff at Carroll County’s Mountain View Community Nursing Home have done an amazing job keeping vulnerable residents safe and healthy throughout the COVID pandemic vaccines, with before vaccines became available and since. This has been accomplished through extraordinary hard work, unceasing diligence and nonstop adherence to best practices.”
Commissioner Plache told the Sun Wednesday, “This letter is not about opposing the vaccine; it’s about staffing our nursing home.”
He added: “We’ve had vaccine clinics for anyone who wants it. This is Carroll County, this is New Hampshire, and our motto is ‘Live Free or Die.’ We have wonderful people here who have gone above and beyond over the last year and a half.”
Plache would not divulge whether he himself has received the vaccine.
“I’m not the story here,” he said. “None of us are anti-vaccine.”
The commissioners said the employees' “consent is being trampled” on with the vaccine mandate.
“While most of our nursing home staff are now vaccinated, some staff members have made the decision based on informed consent to forego the vaccine,” commissioners wrote. “This has not had any detrimental impact on the county’s ability to provide safe care for our residents.
"Of those who are unvaccinated, a good number will choose to leave their jobs rather than take the vaccine, if forced to make that choice. Accordingly, imposing a vaccine mandate will exacerbate the staff shortage problems we already face in our county nursing home. This in turn will detrimentally impact the level of care we are able to provide, and may very well cripple our ability to take in more residents or even continue to care for our current residents," the commissioners wrote.
"Indeed, in the past two weeks, three nursing homes in Maine announced closures, citing staffing shortages due to vaccine mandates among the reasons for closing.
In closing, they said: “Our hard-working dedicated staff deserves thanks, respect and gratitude for all their sacrifices throughout this pandemic. They have done an extraordinary job. They do not deserve to have their right to informed consent trampled in support of President Biden's quest for universal vaccination.
"Nobody should be coerced into choosing between forced vaccination or losing their job and the ability to support their family. When the government tramples anyone’s rights in this way, it diminishes all of us. Accordingly, we ask that you take all actions necessary to prevent a vaccine mandate from going into effect.”
Plache isn’t sure what will happen if staff opt out of the vaccine.
“This could be the last nail in the coffin for some of them,” he said. “We’ve seen nursing homes close; we don’t want that to happen. What are we going to do, kick grandma to the curb?”
Plache added: “We need to put politics aside and allow our people to take care of people. This seems more like a political stunt by Biden. We were told we needed to get 60 percent of the nation vaccinated and now the needle is moving again.”
“Real people are getting squeezed out of their livelihood. I think there are lots of other ways to protect against getting COVID," he said.
"People social distance all the time, wear masks and we’re constantly contact tracing. When our people go home they’re staying home. We were dealing with this a year before the vaccine. All we’re asking is that you respect the employees' dignity and allow them to work.”
